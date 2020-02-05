BRIEF-International Airlines Group CEO Says Believes Airbus, Boeing Are Genuinely Focused In Addressing Their Issues
International Airlines Group: * CEO SAYS INDUSTRY NEEDS STRONG COMPETITION BETWEEN AIRCRAFT MANUFACTURERS
* CEO SAYS AIRBUS, BOEING HAVE BECOME "COMPLACENT" * CEO SAYS BELIEVES AIRBUS, BOEING ARE GENUINELY FOCUSED IN ADDRESSING THEIR ISSUES Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
