Turkey's Erdogan says Syrian forces in Idlib must pull back this month

Syrian government forces in Idlib must pull back behind a line of Turkish observation posts by the end of this month, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, warning that if they did not withdraw Turkey would drive them back.

Speaking two days after eight Turkish military personnel were killed by shelling in Idlib, prompting Turkish retaliation, Erdogan said two of the Turkish posts were now behind the Syrian government front line.

