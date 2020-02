BRIEF-Tesla will delay February delivery of some made-in-China Model 3 cars-senior exec

Tesla Inc:

* TESLA INC SENIOR EXEC SAYS WILL TEMPORARILY DELAY PLANNED EARLY-FEB DELIVERY OF SOME MADE-IN-CHINA MODEL 3 CARS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* TESLA INC SENIOR EXEC SAYS SHANGHAI PLANT PLANS TO RESTART PRODUCTION IN SHANGHAI ON FEB 10 Further company coverage:

