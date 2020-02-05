Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syria regime presses offensive despite Turkish warning

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 16:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 16:04 IST
Syria regime presses offensive despite Turkish warning
File photo

Syrian regime forces Wednesday pressed on with their offensive in the northwest that has displaced half a million people, despite heightened tensions with Turkey. Intensive aerial bombardment and ground fighting in the jihadist-dominated Idlib region since December have killed almost 300 civilians and triggered one of the largest waves of displacement in the nine-year war.

The United Nations and aid groups have condemned the escalation and called for an end to hostilities in a region that is home to three million people, half of them already displaced from other parts of Syria. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday warned that his country would not allow Syrian forces to gain more ground and accused them of driving "innocent and grieving people" towards the Turkish border.

But Russian-backed Syrian regime forces on Wednesday pressed on with their offensive in Idlib, where they have seized more than 20 towns and villages from rebels and jihadists over the past 24 hours, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and state news agency SANA. With their latest advance, Damascus loyalists have nearly encircled Saraqeb in southern Idlib and were now within one kilometer (less than a mile) of the strategic highway town which has been emptied of its residents following weeks of bombardment, the Observatory said.

Holdout rebels and jihadists can only exit from the north, with regime forces deployed on all other sides, according to the war monitor group. A military source quoted by SANA late Tuesday said the Syrian army was giving its enemies in Saraqeb and nearby areas a "last chance," calling on them to surrender their arms.

The Syrian government was poised this week to recapture Saraqeb. But its push hit a snag after regime forces exchanged deadly fire with Turkish troops on Monday, an escalation UN chief Antonio Guterres called "extremely worrying". Regime shelling of Turkish positions in Idlib killed at least five Turkish soldiers and three civilians, Ankara said.

The Observatory reported that retaliatory fire from Turkey killed at least 13 Syrian government troops. The exchange was their deadliest clash since Ankara sent troops to Syria in 2016.

It further tested the uneasy coordination between Russia and Turkey, the two main foreign brokers in the Syrian conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-Two cruise ships isolated in quarantine as China virus hits airlines, carmakers

Thousands of passengers and crew on two cruise ships in Asian waters were placed in quarantine for Chinas coronavirus on Wednesday as airlines, car manufacturers and other global companies counted the cost of the fast-spreading outbreak.Chi...

UPDATE 2-Climate protests shut BP's London headquarters on CEO's first day

Climate protesters forced BP to temporarily shut down its London headquarters on Wednesday, the first day in office for the oil and gas companys new CEO Bernard Looney. BP said more than 100 Greenpeace activists attempted to place 500 solar...

DefExpo: Akhilesh tries to steal BJP govt's thunder

Targeting the BJP government as it hosts the DefExpo here, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday pulled out a video clip that showed IAF planes performing touchdowns on an expressway built when he was chief minister. Posting the...

Presidency Univ students demonstrate, VC in chamber since Tues

A section of students at the Presidency University here continued their protest for the third day on Wednesday as vice-chancellor Anuradha Lohia remained in her chamber overnight. The students iterated they would not prevent the VC from le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020