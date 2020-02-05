Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Imperial Brands' growth goes up in smoke after U.S. vaping crackdown

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 17:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 17:30 IST
UPDATE 3-Imperial Brands' growth goes up in smoke after U.S. vaping crackdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tobacco group Imperial Brands warned it would not generate any profit growth this year after tighter regulation in the United States, the world's biggest vaping market, sapped demand.

The news pushed shares in the company behind the blu e-cigarette brand down by 7.6% to 1,804 pence, the biggest loser on the broader FTSE at 1150 GMT. Rival British American Tobacco's shares were also down 1.2%. The profit forecast adds to the challenges for new CEO Stefan Bomhard - head of car dealership company Inchcape - whose appointment was announced on Monday with a start date yet to be disclosed.

The warning from Imperial, which makes Winston and Kool cigarettes, reflects a tough environment for tobacco companies. With sales of traditional cigarettes in decline, players including Imperial Brands, have invested billions of dollars in alternatives that it calls "next-generation" products (NGP) such as e-cigarettes and heat-not-burn products.

However, a string of vaping-related deaths, coupled with increased bans following a surge in teenage vaping, has curbed demand. With the global vaping market under pressure, Imperial said on Wednesday the "adverse news flow continues to affect demand in the U.S. and Europe".

Imperial controls an estimated 5.9% of the market in the United States for e-cigarettes. Juul, partly owned by Altria is the market leader with a 57% share. Juul has also seen a significant drop in its valuation following the regulatory crackdowns.

Imperial forecast net revenue would be flat and adjusted earnings per share would be slightly lower than last year. It had previously expected low-single digits revenue and profit growth for the year ending September. First-half adjusted earnings per share in constant currency are estimated to fall 10%, as the company writes down inventories following the U.S. government's ban on selling certain flavors for pod-based e-cigarettes, which goes into force on Thursday.

Liberum analysts said Imperial's forecast numbers at least delivered clarity and said the initial stock reaction was exaggerated. "Imperial's downgrade effectively stems from lower NGP expectations, a 10% share price reaction looks overblown… 3%-5% would make more sense based on current expectations," consumer goods analyst Nico von Stackelberg said.

Imperial said it expects lower year-on-year revenue from NGP products and increased provisions for slow-moving stock. The U.S. ban has led to a write-down of flavored products inventory resulting in a 45 million pound ($58.6 million) impact on its first-half adjusted operating profit Imperial said.

To mitigate these impacts, Imperial said it would undertake a cost-savings program, which would have an impact of 40 million pounds on its full-year adjusted profit. It has already been seeking to sell its Cohiba and Montecristo premium cigar business for nearly a year. On Wednesday, it said the discussions were ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Matter of survival for Shiv Sena in alliance: Cong's Nitin Raut warns Thackeray for supporting CAA

In a blistering attack at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for favouring the CAA, Congress leader Nitin Raut on Wednesday said the support extended to the amended Citizenship act by Maha Vikas Aghadi leader was a matter of surviv...

Coronavirus vaccines: Latest developments in race to beat the virus

The race to develop a vaccine for coronavirus has picked up speed with scientists from all across the world trying their luck in beating the virus. Russia said on Wednesday it will take between eight and 10 months to develop a vaccine again...

Former Australia coach Lehmann to undergo heart op

Sydney, Feb 5 AFP Former Australian cricket coach Darren Lehmann will undergo a heart bypass operation after being rushed to hospital on Wednesday suffering chest pains, Cricket Australia reported. The popular former Test batsman was celebr...

'Digital Curated Content Complaint Council' to offer redressal mechanism on OTT content

Online Curated Content Providers OCCP including Hotstar, Voot, Jio, and SonyLiv have launched an initiative that aims to offer consumers a mechanism to air any grievance with regard to content by video streaming platforms, while creating a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020