Eight killed in avalanche during rescue operation in Turkey's Van province

At least eight people were killed after an avalanche hit Bahcesaray, a district of Van Province in eastern Turkey on Wednesday, Sputnik reported citing local media.

Eight killed in avalanche during rescue operation in Turkey's Van province
At least eight people were killed after an avalanche hit Bahcesaray, a district of Van Province in eastern Turkey on Wednesday, Sputnik reported citing local media. The new avalanche hit when a rescue operation to search two trapped individuals was on following a snowslide.

At least 20 rescue workers are believed trapped under the snow. The first avalanche buried a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus, killing five people and leaving two others missing. The vehicle's operator and seven passengers survived. (ANI)

