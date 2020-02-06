Algeria names new chief for state energy firm Sonatrach

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday appointed Toufik Hakkar as new head for state energy firm Sonatrach, state television reported.

Hakkar, a senior Sonatrach executive, will replace Kamel Eddine Chikhi who had been named head of the company a few months ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.