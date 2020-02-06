One dead in Turkey plane accident, 157 injured: minister

Istanbul, Feb 6 (AFP) One person was killed and 157 injured on Wednesday when a plane carrying 177 people skidded off the runway at an Istanbul airport.

"At this stage, 157 injured people are in hospital and one of our fellow citizens has lost their life," Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters. (AFP) TIR

