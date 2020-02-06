Left Menu
Police kill knife-wielding man in Brazil missionary center

Police shot and killed a man on Wednesday after he tried to attack officers with a knife in The Church of Latter-day Saints' missionary training center in Brazil, church and police officials said. No missionaries or training center employees were hurt, according to a statement released by the church. The identity of the suspect has not been released, nor has a motive for the attack.

Security guards initially detained the man near the reception desk of the building in Sao Paulo, Nei Garcia, the church's director of public affairs for Brazil, said in the statement. After police arrived, the man attempted to attack the officers and was shot, Garcia said.

"We are working closely with local authorities and are grateful for their efforts to respond and investigate," Garcia said. "We will also provide missionaries and staff with any needed support." Sao Paulo's state security secretariat said in an emailed statement that a man died in "a police intervention" after invading a residence with a knife and attacking military police officers.

A forensic examination is underway, according to the statement. The church has about 10 such training centers worldwide where new missionaries study language and the gospel before beginning their proselytizing service, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

