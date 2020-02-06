Palestinian President to address UNSC on US Mideast peace deal next week

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is slated to address the UN Security Council (UNSC) next week over the US Middle East peace plan, better known as the 'Deal of the Century', a senior Palestinian official has said. Riyad Mansour, the permanent representative of Palestine in the United Nations, told the official Voice of Palestine radio on Wednesday that Abbas will arrive in New York on Monday and address the UNSC on Tuesday.

Mansour revealed that Palestine will submit a draft resolution to the UNSC, Xinhua news agency reported. Meanwhile, Saleh Ra'fat, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organisation Executive Committee, told reporters that the draft resolution includes the rejection of the US peace plan.

"In case America vetoes the draft resolution in the Security Council, Palestine will go to the UN General Assembly," Ra'fat said. He expected the resolution to gain overwhelming majority support of the UN General Assembly, as well as "large condemnation of all Israeli measures." (ANI)

