Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amnesty finds Saudi anti-terror court a weapon of repression

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 13:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 13:37 IST
Amnesty finds Saudi anti-terror court a weapon of repression

Dubai, Feb 6 (AP) Saudi Arabia has used a secretive court established to try terrorism cases as "a weapon of repression" to imprison peaceful critics, activists, journalists, clerics and minority Muslim Shiites, including some who were sentenced to death and executed, Amnesty International said Thursday. The London-based rights organization examined court documents and spoke to activists and lawyers for its 53-page report, which sheds light on the secretive proceedings of the Specialized Criminal Court.

The report found that trials before the court were “a mockery of justice” and its judges “willing accomplices" in suppressing those who dare speak up. Established in 2008 to try terror-related crimes, the court started trying critics of the government in 2011 under broadly worded counter-terrorism laws that criminalize acts such as insulting King Salman and the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

Amnesty said some of the common charges in proceedings included “disobeying the ruler” of Saudi Arabia, "questioning the integrity" of officials, “seeking to disrupt security and inciting disorder by calling for demonstrations” and "disseminating false information to foreign groups” — crimes that can hinge on speaking to human rights groups or the use of social media. “Our research gives lie to the shiny new reformist image Saudi Arabia is trying to cultivate," said Heba Morayef, Amnesty's Mideast and North Africa regional director.

She said the government has used the special court "to create a false aura of legality around its abuse of the counter-terror law to silence its critics.” Amnesty also said that the government's rhetoric about reforms under the crown prince stands in stark contrast to reality in the kingdom where women's rights activists and dozens of perceived critics of the young prince remain imprisoned or face trial on vague charges related to national security.

Some, like reformist cleric Salman al-Awda, face the death penalty in trials before the court. Prince Mohammed faced intense international scrutiny after the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018. A Saudi criminal court sentenced five to death for the killing, but did not hold any high-ranking officials responsible.

Under the rule of his father, King Salman, the crown prince has consolidated state security-related powers, giving expansive powers to the newly-established Public Prosecution and Presidency of the State Security, both of which report directly to the king, to arrest, investigate, interrogate and refer individuals to the anti-terror court. When it was initially established, the special court only tried al-Qaida suspects, but the shift came in mid-2011 — the same year that Arab Spring protests were roiling the region and threatening to upend autocratic rule — when 16 reformists from the coastal city of Jiddah were referred to the court.

Amnesty documented the cases of 95 people tried before the special court between 2011 and 2019. Of those, 68 are Shiites who were mostly prosecuted for their participation in anti-government protests, while 27 people were prosecuted for their political activism or expression. (AP) NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Pan-India cheque truncation system to be implemented by Sep: RBI

In a bid to accelerate clearance of cheques, the Reserve Bank of India RBI on Thursday said it has decided to implement a cheque truncation system CTS across the country by September this year. RBI introduced this system in 2010. At present...

Israeli strikes kill 12 pro-Iran fighters in Syria

Israeli airstrikes killed 12 pro-Iran fighters near Damascus and in southern Syria early Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Seven foreign fighters were killed in the Kiswa area south of Damascus, where Iranian and pro-I...

US expresses concern over religious freedom in India

The US has expressed concern over the current situation of religious freedom in India and raised the issue with Indian officials, a senior State Department official has said. The remarks came in the wake of widespread protests held across I...

Missing UPPCL employee found dead near canal in Muzaffarnagar

An employee of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited UPPCL who was missing from home since February 4 was found dead in Roorkee area near Ganga Canal here, police said. The body of Khalid was recovered from the spot on Wednesday with cut ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020