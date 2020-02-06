Kremlin: militant attacks come from Turkish zone of Syria's Idlib
The Kremlin said on Thursday that militants in Turkey's "zone of responsibility" in Syria's Idlib province were continuing to attack Syrian government forces and Russian military infrastructure.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were no plans currently for President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to meet to reduce tensions in Idlib, but that such a meeting could be quickly organized if needed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Idlib
- Dmitry Peskov
- Kremlin
- Vladimir Putin
- Turkey
- Syria
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Russian
