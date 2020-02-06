REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Ten more people on a quarantined cruise liner in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday, as health experts stepped up efforts to find a vaccine for a disease that has provoked fears of a global pandemic.

ITALY-TRAIN/ High speed train derails in northern Italy, two drivers die

MILAN (Reuters) - A high-speed train derailed in the northern Italian province of Lodi in the early hours of Thursday, killing its two drivers and interrupting traffic on the busy line between Milan and Bologna, officials said. U.S.

USA-ELECTION/ Biden says he is 'not going anywhere' after poor showing in Iowa

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (Reuters) - Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden vowed on Wednesday to go on fighting for the Democratic presidential nomination despite what he called the “gut punch” he took in Iowa, where he lagged in fourth place. USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-RESET

Freed from impeachment drama, Trump to press ahead with re-election campaign WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump emerged confident and ready to press on with his re-election effort on Wednesday after the Democratic-led impeachment drive that he denounced as illegitimate crashed to a halt in the Republican-led Senate.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA-TARIFFS/

China to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports as virus risks grow BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Thursday said it would halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 U.S. goods last year, following the signing of a Phase 1 deal that brought a truce to a bruising trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

GERMANY-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIAL-ORDERS German industry orders slump on weak euro zone demand, outlook subdued

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial orders unexpectedly plunged in December on weaker demand from other euro zone countries, data showed on Thursday, suggesting that a manufacturing slump will continue to hamper overall growth in Europe's largest economy. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-KIRK-DOUGLAS/ Kirk Douglas, Hollywood's tough guy on screen and off, dead at 103

Kirk Douglas, the cleft-chinned movie star who fought gladiators, cowboys and boxers on the screen and the Hollywood establishment, died on Wednesday at the age of 103, his son Michael Douglas said. PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/

Woman testifies masturbating Weinstein trapped her in hotel bathroom NEW YORK (Reuters) - A woman testified at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial on Wednesday that the film producer trapped her in a hotel bathroom in 2013 and masturbated in front of her while groping her breasts, and told her: “This is what all the actresses do to make it.”

SPORTS OLYMPICS-2020-MOSQUES/

Mosque on wheels rolls in to help Muslims pray at Tokyo Games TOKYO (Reuters) - For the thousands of Muslim athletes, officials and supporters arriving in Tokyo for the Olympic Games later this year, it may be a struggle for them to find an appropriate place to pray.

SOCCER-SCOTLAND-RFC-HAGI/ Gerrard hails Hagi for winner on first Rangers start

Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi, the son of Romania great Gheorghe, celebrated his first start for the club by scoring a late winner against Hibernian on Wednesday to seal a 2-1 Scottish Premiership victory. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTION/NEW HAMPSHIRE-HOUSE PARTIES (PIX)

In era of large-scale campaigns, New Hampshire's house parties persevere The road to victory in New Hampshire’s critical Democratic primary on Feb. 11 may run through the living rooms of people like Gerri and Ron King. The couple has been hosting house parties for more than 15 years, including 12 this year for Democratic presidential candidates. New Hampshire's house party culture represents a nod to a simpler time that has persevered in the era of huge rallies, million-dollar ad buys and social media blitzes.

6 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT IRELAND-ELECTION/SINNFEIN (PIX)

New face of Sinn Fein Mary Lou McDonald electrifies Irish election Sinn Fein hopes that a new generation with no direct connection to the Irish Republican Army (IRA) would broaden the appeal of the once pariah party appears set for immediate electoral success in the face of new leader Mary Lou McDonald.

6 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-FOREIGNPOLICY

Surviving impeachment, Trump moves on from foreign policy morass After his acquittal in the Senate, U.S. President Donald Trump may be emboldened to pursue his particular brand of foreign policy, but he also may rein in the kind of behavior that led to him being only the third U.S. president to be impeached.

6 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (TV)

Trump to comment on impeachment acquittal U.S. President Donald Trump expected to comment on impeachment acquittal.

6 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT USA-KENYA/KENYATTA

Kenyan President Kenyatta addresses business leaders Kenyan President H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta addresses business leaders at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

6 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-ANALYSIS

New Hampshire presidential primary debate analysis Spot analysis of Democratic presidential debate in New Hampshire

Feb 7 USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-QUOTES

Key quotes from Democratic debate in New Hampshire Key quotes from the Democrats' presidential debate in New Hampshire

Feb 7 CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-COURTS (PIX) Next test of Trump's presidential power awaits in courts

Upcoming court rulings on whether President Donald Trump and his former White House lawyer Don McGahn can evade subpoenas issued by the Democratic-led House of Representatives are likely to have a much bigger impact on the future of presidential power than the Senate impeachment trial, which was dictated purely by partisan politics that will likely shift depending on who is in office. 6 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TEXAS-EXECUTION/ Texas to execute man convicted of killing five family members, including wife, two daughters

A man convicted of killing his wife and two daughters along with his father-in-law and sister-in-law over money for crack cocaine is scheduled to die by lethal injection in Texas. 6 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV) Weinstein defense likely to begin calling witnesses in rape trial

Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial is expected to move into its next phase Thursday, as prosecutors wrap up their case and the former producer begins to call witnesses of his own. 6 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

COLORADO-SHOOTING/PLEA Transgender teen expected to enter plea in deadly Colorado school shooting

A transgender teenager is expected to enter a plea to murder and other charges stemming from a shooting rampage at a suburban Denver high school in May 2019 that left one student dead and eight others wounded. A judge ruled in December that Alec McKinney, who was 16 then, should be tried as an adult in the case. Feb 7

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS BOEING-737MAX/ (PIX)

FAA's Steve Dickson, the man calling the shots on 737 MAX grounding, gives speech in UK The FAA's Steve Dickson, the man calling the shots on the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX, speaks at the UK Aviation Club. He told U.S. airlines in January that the U.S. safety agency could approve the 737 MAX's return to service before mid-year.

6 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan is panelist and University of Texas event Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan gives remarks and participates in panel before the University of Texas McCombs School of Business 2020 Business Outlook: Real Estate and the Texas Economy, in Dallas, Texas.

6 Feb 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/RBA

RBA quarterly policy and economic outlook The RBA's quarterly statement on monetary policy with updated forecasts for the economy, follows the bank's first policy meeting of the year earlier in the week.

7 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT COLOMBIA-ECONOMY/

Colombia finance minister, central bank head attend economics conference Colombian finance minister Alberto Carrasquilla and central bank chief Juan Jose Echavarria will be among the attendees at an economics conference in the coastal city of Cartagena. They are expected to discuss the outlook for the Andean country's economy in 2020.

Feb 7 ITALY-DEBT/FITCH

Fitch Ratings scheduled review of Italy sovereign debt ratings Rating agency Fitch Ratings scheduled review of Italy sovereign debt ratings

Feb 7 MEXICO-AUTOS/

Mexico car export, production figures released by statistics agency Mexico's national statistics agency will publish auto export, production figures

Feb 7 VENEZUELA-RUSSIA/ (TV)

Russian foreign minister Lavrov to visit Venezuela Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Venezuela, which has relied heavily on Moscow to get around U.S. sanctions and to weather its economic crisis.

Feb 7 AUTOSHOW-CHICAGO/

Chicago Auto Show Members of the media preview the Chicago Auto Show.

Feb 7 ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-OSCARS/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Cliffhangers, slam dunks and dark horses at Sunday's Oscars

Hollywood's awards season reaches its climax at Sunday's Oscars, with a cliffhanger over the top prize after a season marked by dark horses, renewed anguish over diversity, and a South Korean underdog that could snatch victory from the biggest names in show business. 6 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/FILM-PHOENIX (PIX) (TV) Joaquin Phoenix stars in climate emergency short film

Extinction Rebellion and Amazon Watch team up to highlight the ongoing climate crisis with short film. 6 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-DOGSHOW/ (PIX) (TV) Dogs of a certain age likely to seize crown at Westminster Dog Show

The Best in Show crown has been worn by dogs as young as 9 months and as old as 10 years, and it's likely the winner of next week's Westminster Dog Show started training just weeks after birth to land at the world's premiere canine competition. Feb 7

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS IRAN-CRASH/FAMILIES (PIX) (TV)

Empty homes, unpaid bills: Families of Iran crash victims face hard borders and locked accounts Grief-stricken families left behind when Iran shot down a passenger jet over Tehran nearly a month ago are grappling with the daily challenges of long-distance funeral arrangements, empty homes, cars left in driveways and unpaid bills.

6 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES/KANGAROOS (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - A couple risk their lives to save dozens of Kangaroos A couple risk their lives to save dozens of Kangaroos in Australia. Julie Willis and Gary Wilson are living in Wytaliba, a small community 50 km from Glen Innes at the north of New South Wales. They describe the horror nights of the bushfires and how they decided to stay to take care of the Kangaroos instead of fleeing to safety.

6 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT CHINA-HEALTH/SOUTHKOREA-MASSWEDDING (PIX) (TV)

South Korea’s Unification Church provides face masks at mass wedding amid coronavirus outbreak About 3,000 couples exchange or reaffirm wedding vows at a mass wedding organised by South Korea’s Unification Church. The church will provide each attendee a face mask amid a coronavirus outbreak.

7 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT SPORTS

FIGURESKATING-FOURCONTINENTS/ (PIX) Four Continents Figure Skating Championships

Seoul, South Korea hosts the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships. 13:30 Ice Dance Free Dance

18:05 Men’s Singles Short Programme 7 Feb 23:30 ET / 04:30 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/TOILETS (PIX) (TV) How Olympic Games spurred Japan's toilet revolution

One major item on the budget of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics was getting rid of pick and shovel toilets and replacing them with new, Western-style flush ones. Sixty years on, Japan has come a long way developing high-tech toilets complete with a nozzle that will clean your nether regions at a touch of a button, speakers that will cover any embarrassing sounds, and heated seats for cold winters. Feb 7

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.