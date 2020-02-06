Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin starts temperature checks at Putin events over virus fears

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 18:59 IST
Kremlin starts temperature checks at Putin events over virus fears
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The Kremlin said Thursday it has begun checking the body temperature of officials and reporters attending events involving President Vladimir Putin due to coronavirus fears. "This is a precautionary measure," presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agency RIA Novosti after journalists underwent checks at the Kremlin on Thursday afternoon.

Peskov said that all participants of meetings involving the 67-year-old Russian leader would be checked. "There is a new screening procedure in the Kremlin now -- someone holding a thermal camera to take your temperature," Anton Zhelnov, a journalist with the independent channel TV Rain, said on Facebook.

All the Kremlin pool journalists had their temperature taken before the start of a meeting of the State Council, an official advisory body, on Thursday, RIA Novosti said, with everyone cleared to go through. Officials confirmed that the measure had been introduced to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus in Russia, the state news agency added.

Russia, which shares a 4,000-kilometre (2,485-mile) border with China, has two confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Both patients are Chinese citizens and are being treated in hospitals in Siberia. Russia has closed its land border with China and introduced a number of other measures to halt the spread of the virus.

The latest Kremlin precaution is perhaps not unexpected since the Russian strongman appears to be exceptionally conscious of risks to his health. Last year Putin brought his own mug to an official dinner at the G20 summit in Japan, prompting jokes on social media that the longtime leader suffers from paranoia.

Video footage of the dinner showed the Russian leader, who has been in power for almost 20 years, drinking from a white thermos mug while other leaders drank from regular wine glasses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump blasts 'dishonest and corrupt' Democrats after impeachment drama

President Donald Trump, facing a bruising re-election campaign and possible further investigations in Congress, on Thursday called the Democrats who pursued his impeachment dishonest and corrupt and accused some of his political foes of inv...

Zimbabwe mine collapse traps 20 underground

Harare, Feb 6 AFP At least 20 miners in Zimbabwe have been trapped underground after a shaft collapsed, state media reported on Thursday. The incident occurred overnight at the Globe and Phoenix gold mine in the central town of Kwekwe, arou...

UCO Bank Q3 net loss narrows marginally to Rs 960 cr as bad loans remain elevated

Public sector UCO Bank on Thursday said it has marginally narrowed its net loss to Rs 960.17 crore for the third quarter ended December, impacted by elevated levels of bad loans and provisioning. The Kolkata-based bank had reported a net lo...

Remark on Mamata Banerjee sparks gender debate in Kerala

A remark on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by an opposition MLA in the context of the NPR and a veiled reference to her counterpart in the state Pinarayi Vijayan triggered a gender debate in the Kerala Assembly on Thursday. Whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020