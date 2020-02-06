Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. allows SoftBank-backed Nuro to deploy driverless delivery vehicles

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 20:30 IST
U.S. allows SoftBank-backed Nuro to deploy driverless delivery vehicles
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A U.S. safety regulator said on Thursday it has allowed SoftBank Group-backed autonomous vehicle startup Nuro Inc to temporarily deploy up to 5,000 low-speed electric delivery vehicles without human controls like mirrors and steering wheels.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) approval of a petition by Nuro will allow the privately held robotics company to deploy the "R2," a delivery vehicle designed to have no human occupants and operate exclusively with an automated driving system. Automakers must currently meet nearly 75 auto safety standards, many of which were written decades ago with the assumption that a licensed driver would be in control of the vehicle.

This is the first time NHTSA is approving a petition to allow the deployment of automated driving systems without meeting all existing U.S. auto safety standards. U.S. lawmakers have spent years trying to overhaul federal laws to speed the deployment of self-driving vehicles. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said for Nuro self-driving delivery vehicles "certain features that the department traditionally required – such as mirrors and windshield for vehicles carrying drivers – no longer make sense."

NHTSA is allowing Nuro to deploy the vehicles during a two-year period as part of a local delivery service for restaurants, grocery stores, and other companies. The "R2," which Nuro describes as an "electric-powered delivery robot," is designed to make short trips and will be restricted to pre-mapped neighborhood streets. It is about half the width of a regular car, has no steering wheel or seating positions and gull-wing cargo doors.

Nuro said Americans "waste a lot of time running errands" and that it envisions "a future where everything comes to you, on-demand, for free." NHTSA said the R2 includes the same automated driving system in Nuro's prior "R1" vehicle. Because the "R2" is classified as a low-speed neighborhood vehicle, it does not need to meet all safety requirements of traditional vehicles.

Nuro, which was co-founded in 2016 by two former engineers of Google's self-driving car project, said last year it raised $940 million from SoftBank Group Corp which valued the Silicon Valley-based company at $2.7 billion. The funding by SoftBank came through its $100 billion Vision Fund. Nuro has worked with Kroger Co since 2018 on a pilot project to deliver groceries autonomously first in Scottsdale, Arizona and then in Houston, Texas. Walmart Inc and Domino's Pizza said last year they would launch pilot delivery projects with Nuro in Houston.

NHTSA is requiring real-time reporting about safety issues, regular meetings with the agency, and community engagement in deployment areas. Nuro told NHTSA in its October 2018 petition the "R2" vehicles will at all times be monitored by remote human operators who can take over driving control if needed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Brown apologizes to Steelers for 'distractions'

Antonio Browns apology tour continued Thursday with the free-agent wide receiver telling the Pittsburgh Steelers he was sorry for being a distraction. I apologize to those guys for the distractions, the unwanted attention that I probably ca...

New UK coronavirus case was not contracted in China - PM's spokesman

The third person in the United Kingdom to test positive for coronavirus was a British citizen who had traveled from an Asian country, but not China, British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on Thursday.Citing the Chief Medical O...

Mehbooba Mufti, two detained J-K leaders booked under PSA

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and two political stalwarts from National Conference and its archrival PDP were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act PSA by the administration on Thursday, officials said here. ...

UPDATE 2-Trump launches veiled attack on Romney and Pelosi at prayer breakfast

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday accused some of those who supported his impeachment of hypocritically cloaking themselves in their faith, in a thinly veiled attack on Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Mitt Romney, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020