Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK High Court dismisses India’s appeal in murder extradition case

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 22:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 21:51 IST
UK High Court dismisses India’s appeal in murder extradition case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The High Court in England on Thursday dismissed the Indian government's appeal for the extradition of a UK-based couple to face charges of murder of their adopted son in India. Arti Dhir and her husband Kaval Raijada are wanted in India for the murder of 11-year-old Gopal and his brother-in-law in Gujarat three years ago.

Their extradition request had been turned down on human rights grounds by Westminster Magistrates' Court in London in July last year, with the Indian government later granted permission to appeal in the High Court. Lord Justice James Dingemans and Justice Robin Spencer ruled that delays on the part of the Indian government to provide the requisite assurances related to human rights concerns were at the heart of the appeal dismissal.

"We accept that there will be financial consequences of discharging Ms. Dhir and Mr. Raijada and requiring the government to start extradition proceedings again… Those financial consequences were brought about by the government's failure to obtain directions in relation to the assurance or to provide the assurance at an earlier stage," the judgment notes. The judges take note of the seriousness of the case and the fact that the Magistrates' Court had previously found a prima facie case against the two accused.

"However, that means that the government should have complied with directions from the court to avoid unnecessary delays," they add. The ruling does observe those extradition proceedings may be brought again for the court to consider Indian government assurances afresh. The UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which represents the Indian authorities in court extradition proceedings, has indicated plans to reissue extradition proceedings at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot had ruled against extradition last year on the grounds that the couple would be subjected to a double life term without parole if convicted in India, which would be in breach of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). The High Court verdict makes clear that further extradition proceedings might be brought if an adequate assurance is provided showing that an "irreducible life sentence" will not be imposed on the couple. Significantly, it notes that as the irreducible life sentence is a Gujarat state-related policy, it might be waived by the Centre which could pave the way for the duo to be extradited without any human rights concerns.

The case dates back to June 2017, when Dhir and Raijada were arrested on a provisional warrant in the UK and released on conditional bail following "substantial securities". According to details that emerged in court, the murder allegations against the duo relate to their adopted son Gopal Sejani and his brother-in-law Harsukhbhai Kardani in February 2017 in India.

An investigation by Gujarat police has claimed that the accused had hatched a plot to adopt Gopal and then insure him for around Rs 1.3 crore before staging his kidnapping and murder in India to split the life insurance payout. The High Court reiterated the Magistrates' Court found that the couple could face prosecution within the UK itself due to "strong evidence" of money being sent from the London bank account linked with the accused to the man who organized the killing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

PSA was expected from 'autocratic' regime, says Mufti

After she was slapped with the Public Safety Act PSA, former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said that it was expected from an autocratic regime. Ms Mufti received a PSA order sometime back. ...

JNU admin calls meet to approve regular, alternative modes of semester exams

The JNU administration on Thursday called an emergent meeting to approve both regular and alternative modes of examinations in a bid to complete the last semester which had faced boycott by students over the fee hike issue. The Jawaharlal N...

UPDATE 1-"Enough is enough" - Democrats call for Iowa caucus recanvass

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez on Thursday called for a recanvass of the Iowa caucuses after an array of problems delayed results from the partys first 2020 presidential nominating contest and created uncertainty about the...

AIIB ready to provide USD 3 billion loan to Andhra Pradesh govt

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank AIIB said it is ready to provide a loan of USD 3 billion to the Andhra Pradesh Government for taking up development projects in the state, in a meeting of its representatives with Chief Minister YS J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020