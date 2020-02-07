Left Menu
Development News Edition

Female genital mutilation will take centuries to eradicate, U.N. says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 01:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 00:50 IST
Female genital mutilation will take centuries to eradicate, U.N. says
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr / dartagnan1955

Female genital mutilation (FGM) will take centuries to eradicate despite world leaders promising to end the practice by 2030, according to United Nations data released on Thursday.

FGM remains as common today as 30 years ago in Somalia, Mali, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Chad and Senegal, the U.N. children's agency UNICEF said, while countries making progress need to change at least 10 times faster to meet the 2030 goal. "Some countries are not moving at all and those that are moving are not moving fast enough," UNICEF analyst Claudia Cappa told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"It will take centuries if they continue at the same rate." Estimated to affect at least 200 million girls and women globally, FGM causes multiple mental and physical health problems. A 12-year-old girl recently died in Egypt after undergoing FGM.

FGM typically involves the partial or total removal of the external genitalia. Sometimes the vaginal opening is sewn up. The practice is most closely linked to 30 predominantly African countries, but UNICEF said it may be practiced in about 50 countries including in Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Eastern Europe.

Although no high prevalence country is on track to meet the 2030 goal, Cappa said attitudes were changing in many places. In countries affected by FGM, seven in 10 women think the practice should end, and half of women who have themselves been cut would like to see it stop, according to the report published on International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM.

The most dramatic decline in recent decades has been in the Maldives, a chain of islands in the Indian Ocean, where FGM used to affect nearly 40% of girls and women, but has now been virtually eradicated. UNICEF also voiced concern about increased "medicalisation" of FGM hampering global efforts to end the practice.

About a quarter of girls and women who have undergone FGM were cut by a doctor, midwife or other health worker as opposed to a traditional circumciser, UNICEF said. "Doctor-sanctioned mutilation is still mutilation. Trained health-care professionals who perform FGM violate girls' fundamental rights, physical integrity and health," executive director Henrietta Fore said.

"Medicalising the practice does not make it safe, moral, or defensible."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's Trudeau seeks to rescue faltering U.N. bid on Africa trip

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves for Africa on Thursday to revive what diplomats say is a faltering bid for a rotating seat on the United Nations Security Council.Failure to win would be embarrassing for the Liberal Party leade...

Canadiens D Weber placed on injured reserve

The Montreal Canadiens placed captain Shea Weber on injured reserve with a lower-body ailment, the team announced Thursday. Weber, who will be sidelined at least one week, sustained the injury during Montreals 5-4 shootout victory over the ...

Trump unbound at White House celebration of his acquittal

Cheered on by loyalists, President Donald Trump did not hold back as he celebrated the end of his impeachment saga on Thursday with a mix of expletives and insults for his opponents and praise for the supporters who stuck with him. Acquitte...

UPDATE 4-New 737 MAX software flaw found during tests, Boeing sticks to return timeline

Flight testers discovered another flaw in the software of Boeing Cos grounded 737 MAX, the plane that suffered two fatal crashes, though the company and the top U.S. aviation regulator said on Thursday the issue most likely could be fixed w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020