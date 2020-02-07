India's new US envoy Sandhu presents credentials to Donald Trump

India's new Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu presented his credentials to President Donald Trump during a formal ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House here on Friday. The US President warmly welcomed Sandhu back to Washington DC and wished him success in his responsibilities as India's Ambassador to the United States.

During the ceremony, Trump fondly recalled his friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and their several interactions. Sandhu conveyed warm greetings from the President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Trump and the US First Lady.

He also added that the vision and guidance provided by Prime Minister Modi and President Trump in the last three years have moved India-US ties towards greater strategic convergence. Singh affirmed his commitment to work towards strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the United States, which is anchored in mutual trust and friendship, democratic values and people-to-people ties.

Earlier in the day, Senior US diplomat Alice Wells had welcomed Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India's new Ambassador to the United States and said that his experience will strengthen the partnership between the two countries. Sandhu assumed charge as the Indian Ambassador to the United States on Monday.

He is one of the most experienced Indian diplomats on US affairs, having served in the Indian Mission in Washington DC twice earlier. He was Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Washington DC from July 2013 to January 2017.

Earlier, he was the First Secretary (Political) at the Embassy of India, Washington DC, responsible for liaison with the United States Congress from 1997 to 2000. Sandhu comes to Washington from Sri Lanka where he served as the High Commissioner from January 2017 to January 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.