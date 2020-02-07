World News Roundup: Beijing declares 'people's war'; Russian Minister denounces U.S. 'provocations' and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Chinese doctor who raised early alarm over coronavirus dies; Beijing declares 'people's war'

One of the first Chinese doctors who tried to warn the world about a new coronavirus died on Friday from the illness, prompting an outpouring of sorrow on Chinese social media, as Beijing declared a "people's war" on the fast-spreading outbreak. Li Wenliang, 34, was an ophthalmologist at a hospital in Wuhan, the city hardest hit by the outbreak.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov denounces U.S. 'provocations' in Venezuela

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday denounced U.S. foreign policy in Venezuela, criticizing U.S. "provocations" and attempts to create what he called a pretext for military intervention. Russia and the United States have repeatedly clashed over Venezuela, where Russian oil companies and military advisers are playing a key role in support of the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Australia welcomes drought-easing drenching, even as it brings floods

The east coast of Australia welcomed the heaviest drenching in years on Friday, dousing some of the country's most damaging and long-running wildfires and easing a drought that has crippled farming across two states. Sydney alone had seen more than 60 millimeters (2.36 inches) of rain in the past 24 hours and was forecast to receive up to 360 millimeters more by Monday.

Syrian army enters rebel-held northwestern Saraqeb town in latest advance: state media

Russian-led Syrian government forces on Thursday entered Saraqeb town in northwestern Idlib province in the latest push to capture the last rebel stronghold, state media said. President Bashar al-Assad's swift military advance through Idlib province has caused an exodus of civilians towards Turkey's border in the past two weeks, risking a military confrontation with Turkey, whose leader has threatened to drive back the Syrian forces.

U.S. condemns detention of Citgo executives in Venezuela; hints at sanctions on Russia

The United States on Thursday condemned the "cruel and indefensible" detention of executives from U.S. refiner Citgo in Caracas, said the top U.S. envoy for Venezuela, who also warned Russia over its support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Venezuelan police seized the six executives who had been under house arrest, their families and an attorney said. Citgo is owned by Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA.

U.S. kills al Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula leader in Yemen: Trump

President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States killed al Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) leader Qassim al-Raymi in a counterterrorism operation in Yemen. "Under Rimi, AQAP committed unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces," Trump said in a statement.

Brazilian judge delays decision on indictment of U.S. journalist Greenwald

A Brazilian judge indicted six people accused of hacking the phones of prosecutors in the country's biggest corruption case on Thursday but held off on accepting charges against U.S. journalist Glenn Greenwald. The judge, Ricardo Soares Leite, said the Supreme Court had to rule first on an earlier injunction shielding Greenwald from investigation before he could decide on the indictment, which charges Greenwald, editor of news website The Intercept, for allegedly abetting the hacking as it published leaked information.

Unpaid bills, empty homes: Families of Iran crash victims put lives back together

Grief-stricken relatives of passengers killed aboard an airliner shot down by Iran over Tehran last month are grappling in Canada with the daily challenges of long-distance funeral arrangements, empty homes, cars left in driveways and unpaid bills. Iran admitted it shot down the Ukrainian airliner by mistake on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people aboard including 57 Canadians. The Canadian government said that 138 people on the flight were headed to Canada as their final destination.

Exclusive: Lebanon approves financial rescue plan with 'painful steps'

Lebanon's government on Thursday approved a rescue plan to pull the country's from its worst financial crisis in decades, including interest rate cuts, recapitalization of banks and other "painful steps", according to a copy seen by Reuters. The 17-page plan - which also includes appeals for help from foreign donors - will be presented to parliament next week for a vote of confidence, the speaker's office said.

At home with couple who saved baby kangaroos from the fires

Even as a fierce bushfire bore down on the rural Australian community of Wytaliba, Gary Wilson and his partner Julie Willis decided not to flee their timber home - they had a house full of orphaned baby kangaroos to protect. More than a dozen of the marsupials snuggled into fabric pouches hung in the couple's living room, like stockings on Christmas Eve.

