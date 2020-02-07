Left Menu
Opposition leaders slam Pak govt after escape of Ehsan Ullah Ehsan

Pakistan's opposition leader and PPP member Farhatullah Babar on Friday slammed the Pakistan government, amid news stating that the former Tehreek-E-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan has escaped from the jail.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's opposition leader and PPP member Farhatullah Babar on Friday slammed the Pakistan government, amid news stating that the former Tehreek-E-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan has escaped from the jail. Ehsan was involved in the brutal attack at a Peshawar school on December 16, 2014, that killed 150 children. He is also responsible for the attempted murder of the youngest Noble peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

"Reports that TTP spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan fled from custody highly disturbing. One of the two explanations possible; Complicity or sheer incompetence. What about massacred APS children? Jailing HR defenders and freeing self-confessed terrorists. Demand explanation," Farhatullah Babar, Secretary-General PPP wrote on Twitter. According to a video circulating on Facebook and Twitter, Ehsan escaped on January 11 but no confirmation has been made by the Pakistan Army.

"With the help of God, I succeeded to escape on January 11, 2020, from the confinement of the security forces," he is heard saying in the clip. Meanwhile, MNA and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar criticised the government saying that no one is listening to their warnings about regrouping Taliban.

"Worrying news coming in that TTP's Ehsan Ullah Ehsan has escaped. In no way can this be a result of incompetence. @OfficialDGISPR should confirm or deny this news. We demand a thorough investigation into this incident. No one is listening to our warnings about regrouping Taliban," wrote Member National Assembly (MNA) and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar on Twitter. The authenticity of the audio and veracity of Ehsan's claim are yet to be verified by the Pakistani officials. (ANI)

