Singapore says planning second evacuation flight from virus-hit Wuhan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 06:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 05:40 IST
Singapore said on Friday it was planning another flight to bring Singaporeans back from virus-hit Wuhan after officials earlier told Reuters the evacuation could happen within days.

The city-state evacuated 92 Singaporeans from Wuhan - the locked down Chinese city that is the epicenter of the outbreak - last Thursday, some of whom have since been confirmed as infected. Authorities said they had to leave some passengers behind who were showing symptoms.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has continued to be in discussions with the relevant Chinese authorities on our plans for another flight to bring our fellow Singaporeans there back home," the ministry said in an emailed statement.

