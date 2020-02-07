Two planes left Wuhan, China, en route to U.S. -State Department
The U.S. State Department said on Thursday two planes have left Wuhan, China, en route to the United States amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The State Department statement did not say how many evacuees were on the flights or where in the United States they were headed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
