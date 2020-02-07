Left Menu
Development News Edition

US warns Venezuela of consequences if Guaido harmed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 12:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 12:46 IST
US warns Venezuela of consequences if Guaido harmed
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United States has warned Venezuela's rulers of consequences if opposition leader Juan Guaido is not allowed to return safely from a visit to Washington, where he enjoyed pledges of robust support. In one sign that some saw as retaliation, authorities in Caracas threw into jail six oil executives with joint US and Venezuelan nationality, two months after allowing them to shift to house arrest.

Elliott Abrams, the US envoy leading the drive to oust leftist leader Nicolas Maduro, warned that the United States was "prepared" with unspecified actions if Guaido faces trouble. "We hope that the regime makes the calculation, particularly after this trip, that the support for Guaido is strong and that the counter-reaction to any move against him would make it a mistake for the regime," Abrams told reporters on Thursday.

"We're very concerned about it and we hope that he will return safely," he said. Guaido, who is considered interim president by the United States and most other Western and Latin American nations, vowed to keep up his campaign.

"We are going to mobilize in the coming days in Venezuela," Guaido told reporters after meeting the head of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro. "Yes, there are risks."

Guaido last week met Venezuelans in Miami and then appeared as a surprise guest Tuesday at President Donald Trump's State of the Union address before Congress. He later met with Trump at the White House, which accorded him the same treatment it would any head of state.

Maduro's government harshly criticized both Trump and Guaido but in the past it has allowed the opposition leader to move freely despite his efforts to topple the regime. Guaido enjoyed applause from across the political spectrum at the State of the Union address, despite a highly polarizing speech by Trump, and met Thursday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress.

Maduro presides over a crumbling economy, with millions having fled as they seek basic necessities, and his last election was widely criticized as fraudulent. But a year-long US campaign to oust Maduro, including through sanctions to stop Venezuela's key export of oil, have failed to dislodge him.

Guaido's street protests have fizzled in size and Maduro still enjoys support from Russia, China and Cuba. Abrams hinted that the United States would soon take action against Russia, amid reports Washington could target state oil giant Rosneft over its increasingly close relationship with Venezuela.

"Russia may soon find out that their continued support of Maduro will no longer be cost-free," Abrams said. "You will see steps unfold in the coming weeks that demonstrate the seriousness of our intentions in Venezuela." Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, currently on a tour of South America, said the US "is threatening to use all the options on the table and often resorts to provocations".

Hours after Guaido met Trump, Venezuelan authorities arrested six men with dual nationality who had been executives at Citgo, the US subsidiary of state-run Venezuelan oil firm PDVSA. The executives -- who two months earlier had been allowed to return to their homes -- were taken to the detention center of Venezuela's intelligence services, according to their families.

"They were rearrested, it seems, to have them respond to new accusations," said Gonzalo Himiob, director of Foro Penal, a Venezuelan non-governmental organization that defends the rights of prisoners. Alirio Rafael Zambrano, whose brothers Alirio Jose and Jose Luis Zambrano are among the Citgo executives, said they were taken "abruptly" from their home.

"We demand to know their whereabouts but more importantly (we demand) their freedom!" he tweeted. Abrams said that the timing of the arrests was "suspicious" and that the United States was deeply concerned about its six citizens' health.

"We condemn this cruel and indefensible action and demand that their long, unjust detention come to an end and that they be allowed to leave Venezuela," he said. The executives were first arrested in November 2017 and accused of crimes including money laundering. Their supporters scoff at the charges, saying the judiciary does the bidding of Maduro, whose regime has also been accused of corruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

JK admin to start audit of prescriptions at govt medical institutions

The Jammu and Kashmir health department will constitute committees to audit prescriptions to check unethical practices by government doctors. Prescription audit committees will be formed at government medical colleges, and at district and s...

Dr Reddy's launches Trientine Hydrochloride capsules in US

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd on Friday announced the launch of Trientine Hydrochloride capsules in the US market. Trientine works by removing copper from the blood. It is used to treat Wilsons disease, a genetic metabolic defect that causes e...

LS proceedings adjourned again

The proceedings of Lok Sabha wereadjourned for an hour as soon as the House met at 1 pm onFridayThe Chair adjourned proceedings till 2 pm as soon as theHouse met following an earlier adjournment over uproariousscenes in the HouseThe House h...

SC stays Bombay HC order directing sale of assets of HDIL to repay dues of crisis-hit PMC bank.

SC stays Bombay HC order directing sale of assets of HDIL to repay dues of crisis-hit PMC bank....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020