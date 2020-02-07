Germany wants to evacuate another group of Germans from Wuhan due to coronavirus - report
The German government wants to evacuate another group of Germans from the Wuhan area in central China due to the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 630 people, magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday.
Germany had already evacuated more than 100 Germans and family members from Wuhan - where the outbreak originated - last weekend but the magazine reported that there were still around 20 Germans in the region of Wuhan.
It said they could be flown back on a plane that is due to evacuate British citizens at the weekend, adding that discussions about that were already underway with the British government.
