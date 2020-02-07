Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai minister says kick out 'Western' tourists not wearing face masks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 14:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 14:19 IST
Thai minister says kick out 'Western' tourists not wearing face masks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bangkok, Feb 7 (AFP) Thailand's health minister lashed out at "Western" tourists on Friday for not wearing face masks and suggested they be expelled from the country for putting others at risk during the coronavirus outbreak. The outburst came as the kingdom faced steep losses over a drop in visitors from China, where the virus has killed more than 600 people and prompted sweeping travel restrictions.

Tourism accounts for 18 percent of the country's gross domestic product and Chinese holidaymakers make up a quarter of total arrivals. Thailand has detected 25 coronavirus cases and nine of those patients have recovered, while streets, public transport, and shopping centers have filled with people wearing face masks.

Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was distributing masks at a busy Bangkok Skytrain entrance when he complained that "farang" tourists didn't take them and acted as if they "don't care". Farang is a commonly used Thai word to describe Westerners and is sometimes used dismissively.

"These kinds of people, we should kick them out of Thailand," he told reporters, waving a handful of masks in the air. Austin did not respond to additional requests for comment but posted an apology on his Facebook page for "losing it" after "some foreigners from Europe" were uncooperative in the mask campaign.

More than 10 million Chinese tourists visited Thailand last year but the industry projects about two million fewer arrivals in 2020 because of the coronavirus, making US, European and other markets more vital. Debates over the efficacy of masks have bounced around the internet since the contagion first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan last month.

Since then it has spread to more than two dozen countries and infected tens of thousands, mostly within mainland China. Health experts generally agree masks are useful if you have respiratory symptoms or are caring for patients.

But the World Health Organization's own Thailand office tweeted a graphic on February 4 stating masks are "not needed for the general public who do not have respiratory symptoms". The WHO has advised people to wash their hands regularly and avoid touching their faces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Italy says air traffic from and to China remains closed

Italys air traffic from and to China will remain closed due to coronavirus, the health ministry said on Friday after Chinas foreign ministry had said Italy was willing to resume some flights.Rome suspended direct air traffic last week over ...

UPDATE 2-Burberry says coronavirus hurting luxury demand

Burberry said the outbreak of the coronavirus was hitting luxury demand in China and Hong Kong, both important markets for the British fashion brand, sending its shares lower for the second day in a row.The label said 24 of its 64 stores in...

Delhi HC stays increase in auto fares by AAP govt

The Delhi High Court Friday stayed the AAP governments decision to increase auto-rickshaw fares in the national capital. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said, We hereby stay the operation of the June 12 notific...

India, US will work together to combat terrorism, Jihadi culture: Ambassador Sandhu

Noting that there is an unlimited potential in Indo-US relations, Indias new Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has said the two countries will stand shoulder to shoulder to combat terrorism and the Jihadi culture that is invading t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020