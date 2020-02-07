Left Menu
Grateful to India for evacuating our nationals: Maldives' Defence Minister Mariya

Maldives is very grateful to India for evacuating seven Maldivians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan province in China, Defense Minister Mariya Didi said on Friday.

  Updated: 07-02-2020 14:56 IST
Maldives Defense Minister Mariya Didi. Image Credit: ANI

Maldives is very grateful to India for evacuating seven Maldivians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan province in China, Defense Minister Mariya Didi said on Friday. "We are very grateful to India. India has come to our needs in every situation. We sort your help and you were very forthcoming for keeping these seven individuals in quarantine including a very small child who was there at the camp. I have learned that they are well and all have tested negative of coronavirus," Didi said during a press briefing.

Earlier this month, India airlifted more than 600 individuals including seven Maldivians from China's Wuhan, the epicenter of deadly coronavirus. Indian and Maldives nationals were stranded in China after the country imposed quarantine to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 600 people.

The evacuees, on their arrival in New Delhi, were to quarantine centers set up by the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police in Manesar and Chhawla. They were later declared coronavirus-free. Didi, who was in Lucknow to participate in the Defence India Expo, held "productive" meetings with Indian officials including her Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh and Cheif of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat.

"I was here for Defence Expo and to look at the exhibition. I have seen many wonderful equipment there which I think would take India to another sphere where defence exports are concerned. I have a very productive meeting with Rajantha Singh and your CDS," Didi said. The four-day event--DefenceExpo 2020-- commenced on February 5 in Lucknow city of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

