Pakistan Air Force jet crashes during routine training mission
A Mirage aircraft of Pakistan Air Force crashed on Friday in Punjab province during a routine operational training mission. The PAF said in a statement that the Mirage jet crashed near Shorkot area in Punjab province.
"The pilot ejected safely and no loss of life or property has been reported on ground," according to the statement. The cause of the accident was not known. A board of inquiry was ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident.
On January 7, two Pakistan Air Force pilots were killed when their China-made trainer aircraft crashed in Punjab province.
