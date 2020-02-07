Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese scientists believe pangolins may've spread coronavirus from bats to humans

As of Thursday, 636 people have died mostly in Hubei province and its provincial capital Wuhan due to the virus with the total number of confirmed cases jumping to 3,143, Chinese officials announced on Friday.

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 15:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 15:42 IST
Chinese scientists believe pangolins may've spread coronavirus from bats to humans
Image Credit: ANI

After snakes and bats, Chinese scientists now suspect pangolins may be an intermediate host of the novel coronavirus which is wreaking havoc all over China and the world.

As of Thursday, 636 people have died mostly in Hubei province and its provincial capital Wuhan due to the virus with the total number of confirmed cases jumping to 3,143, Chinese officials announced on Friday.

The genome sequence of the novel coronavirus strain separated from pangolins was 99 percent identical to that from infected people, indicating pangolins may be an intermediate host of the virus, according to a new study led by the South China Agricultural University.

According to Liu Yahong, president of the university, the research team analyzed more than 1,000 metagenome samples of wild animals and found pangolins as the most likely intermediate host, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

Molecular biological detection revealed that the positive rate of Betacoronavirus in pangolins was 70 percent. Researchers further isolated the virus and observed its structure with an electron microscope. They found that the genome sequence of the coronavirus strain was 99 percent identical to those in infected people, the study said.

Results showed that pangolins are a potential intermediate host of the novel coronavirus, Liu said, adding that the study will support the prevention and control of the epidemic, as well as offer scientific reference for policies on wild animals.

After the coronavirus, China has temporarily banned trading exotic animals.

Birds and animals are in the center of the debate about how the virus originated. In the beginning, snakes were blamed for the virus. Chinese health experts later contended that the virus originated from bats, but whether there are more intermediate carriers between bats and humans requires further investigation.

The virus was believed to have been spread from Wuhan's Hunan seafood wholesale market. Shen Yongyi, a professor with the university and a member of the research team, said previous research had found the new coronavirus originated in bats, but as the spread of the virus happened in winter, it was unlikely that people had been directly infected by bats which were hibernating.

"So our task is to find the intermediate host that 'bridges' bats and people," he said, adding that there are usually multiple intermediate hosts, and pangolins maybe just one of them. "On the one hand, we hope this result will warn people to stay away from wild animals. On the other, we would like to share it with research fellows in the hope of making efforts together to find other possible intermediate hosts to promote the epidemic prevention and control," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Hong Kong extends Govt's Working From Home Period To Feb 16

Hong Kong Government CHIEF SECRETARY MATTHEW CHEUNG SAYS EXTEND GOVERNMENTS WORKING FROM HOME PERIOD ONE WEEK TO FEB 16 HEALTH SECRETARY SOPHIA CHAN SAYS SELF DISCIPLINE IS MOST IMPORTANT FOR PEOPLE UNDER QUARANTINE, AND PEOPLE WILL NOT BE ...

J-K HC dismisses PIL seeking stay on release of 'Shikara'

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation PIL seeking a stay on the release of Shikara,&#160; a movie on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990. A division bench of the high court com...

Nikam appointed as prosecutor in case of lecturer who was set

The Maharashtra government has appointed well-known lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor in the case related to the incident where a 25-year-old woman lecturer was set on fire by a stalker. Ankita Pisudde, the woman, suffered 4...

UNICA's #BringBackMyBlueSky Campaign Highlights Importance of Ethanol to Control Air Quality in India

Brazilian Sugarcane Industry Association UNICA, announced the launch of BringBackMyBlueSky campaign to highlight the benefits of ethanol in IndiaThe campaign was unveiled at the prestigious Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida. As part of this ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020