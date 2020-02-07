Following are the top foreign stories at 1800 hours

FGN4 CHINA-LD-VIRUS-TOLL

China's novel coronavirus toll soars to 636, total confirmed cases over 31,000 Beijing: The death toll in China's novel coronavirus epidemic has risen to 636 with 73 new mortalities reported, mostly from the worst-affected Hubei province, while the total number of confirmed cases has crossed 31,000, Chinese health officials said on Friday. By K J M Varma

Assess coronavirus epidemic in 'calm' manner: Chinese Prez Xi tells Trump Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on Friday with his US counterpart Donald Trump on the novel coronavirus outbreak and asked him to assess the epidemic in a "calm" manner, urging America to adopt and adjust its response measures in a "reasonable way" to China's intensified efforts to contain the dreaded virus that has claimed over 630 lives. By K J M Varma

China announces probe into whistleblower doc's death amid grief, anger Beijing: China's anti-graft watchdog on Friday launched a probe into the death of a whistle blower doctor who was reprimanded by police for spreading "rumours" about the coronavirus outbreak in China that has claimed over 630 lives, amid an outpouring of global grief and anger over his demise. By K J M Varma

Ambassador Sandhu presents his credentials to President Trump at White House Washington: Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India's ambassador-designate to the United States, has presented his credentials to President Donald Trump who welcomed him at the the White House and wished him success in his new appointment, the Indian embassy here has said. By Lalit K Jha

India, US will work together to combat terrorism, Jihadi culture: Ambassador Sandhu Washington: Noting that there is an "unlimited potential" in Indo-US relations, India's new Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has said the two countries will stand shoulder to shoulder to combat terrorism and the Jihadi culture that is invading the world over. By Lalit K Jha

Leader from Pakistan PM's party apologises for posters offensive to Hindus Lahore: A leader from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, who put up banners with a slogan offensive to the minority Hindus in the country, has apologised after he came under fire from netizens as well as the party.

Chinese scientists believe pangolins may've spread coronavirus from bats to humans Beijing: Pangolins could be responsible for the spread of the deadly coronavirus in China, scientists said on Friday after they found the genome sequence separated from the endangered mammals 99 per cent identical to that from infected people. By K J M Varma

Coronavirus lockdown disrupts food supplies for birds, animals in Wuhan Zoo Beijing: The coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 630 lives has also badly affected the food supplies of birds and animals at a zoo in Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic that is wreaking havoc in China and abroad. By K J M Varma

Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa embarks on 4-day state visit to India Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Friday embarked on a four-day state visit to India where he would hold talks with the top Indian leadership on a number of key areas including trade, defence and maritime security cooperation.

US kills top al-Qaeda leader Qasim al-Rimi in Yemen: Trump Washington: President Donald Trump has confirmed that in a major counterterrorism operation in Yemen the US forces have killed Qasim al-Rimi, a founder and leader of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the jihadist group that claimed responsibility for a mass shooting at an American naval base. By Lalit K Jha

Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal at White House Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday celebrated his impeachment acquittal at the White House along with his fellow Cabinet members, Republican lawmakers and family. By Lalit K Jha

Hong Kong Airlines to lay off 400 staff as virus hits city Hong Kong: Hong Kong Airlines on Friday said it has been forced to slash hundreds of jobs and ask remaining staff to take unpaid leave as the coronavirus outbreak compounds problems at the already-struggling firm. (AFP)

