US offers USD 100 mln to China, others to fight coronavirus

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 00:35 IST
  • Created: 08-02-2020 00:35 IST
Washington, Feb 7 (AFP) The United States will offer up to USD 100 million to China and other impacted countries to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday.

"This commitment -- along with the hundreds of millions generously donated by the American private sector -- demonstrates strong US leadership in response to the outbreak," Pompeo said in a statement. (AFP) RUP

