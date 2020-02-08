REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Left Menu
Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL USA-ELECTION-DEBATE/

Iowa wins put Buttigieg, Sanders at center of criticism at Democratic debate MANCHESTER - Democratic presidential contenders Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the top finishers in Iowa’s first nominating contest, faced a barrage of criticism on Friday from rivals who said they did not have what it takes to beat Republican Donald Trump in November.

CHINA-HEALTH/ New cases of coronavirus infections rise in China after two-day decline

BEIJING - The number of new confirmed infections from a coronavirus in mainland China rose on Friday after falling for two consecutive days, while the number of deaths from the outbreak once again hit a daily record, pushing the death toll past 700. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ Two days after his acquittal, Trump ousts two star impeachment witnesses

President Donald Trump’s administration on Friday ousted the two witnesses who provided the most damaging testimony during his impeachment investigation: Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and Ambassador Gordon Sondland. USA-TRUMP-EMOLUMENTS/

In another Trump win, court tosses Democrats' suit over his businesses WASHINGTON - A federal appeals court on Friday threw out a lawsuit brought by Democratic lawmakers that accused Donald Trump of violating anti-corruption provisions in the U.S. Constitution with his business dealings, capping a week of political victories for the Republican president.

BUSINESS TESLA-STOCK-INVESTORS/

Tesla's surge inspires fans to buy, skeptics to dig in, drives fear of missing out NEW YORK - Pretty much everyone on Wall Street has an opinion about Tesla.

USA-STOCKS-WEEKAHEAD/ Consumer discretionary names could see bumpy ride

NEW YORK - A raft of earnings reports from consumer discretionary companies and U.S. retail sales data set for the coming week could help investors determine to what extent the coronavirus is hitting consumer demand. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/ Memories can become distorted, defense expert says at Weinstein rape trial

NEW YORK - A psychology professor called by the defense as an expert witness at the New York rape trial of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein testified on Friday that people’s memories can become distorted. CHINA-HEALTH-ENTERTAINMENT/

China film industry's 'bleak winter' deepens as coronavirus adds to censorship woes BEIJING/SHANGHAI - Even before the new coronavirus, people working in Chinese entertainment had been calling the industry’s struggles their “bleak winter” - as tighter censorship, a crackdown on tax evasion and new government restrictions strangle opportunities for work.

SPORTS PEOPLE-KOBE-BRYANT/

Kobe Bryant helicopter engines showed no sign of 'catastrophic internal failure': NTSB The two engines of the helicopter that crashed in hazy, cloudy weather on a California hillside last month, killing basketball great Kobe Bryant and eight others, showed no evidence of a “catastrophic internal failure,” federal investigators said on Friday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK/ NBA notebook: Bucks, Lakers remain favorites after trade deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks remain the betting favorites at most sportsbooks despite standing pat at the NBA’s trade deadline. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTION/NEW HAMPSHIRE-MONEY FAMILY (TV)

How did New Hampshire family spend Yang's 'Freedom Dividend'? A New Hampshire family has received $1,000 a month from Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang for one year – part of a test case for his universal basic income plan, or so-called “Freedom Dividend”.

One year later, how did it affect the lifestyles of Charles, Jodie and Janelle Fassi? 8 Feb

