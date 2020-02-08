Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deposed Pak cleric enters Lal Masjid, delivers Friday sermon against authorities amid standoff

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 15:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 15:22 IST
Deposed Pak cleric enters Lal Masjid, delivers Friday sermon against authorities amid standoff
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Deposed cleric of Lal Masjid in Pakistan's capital Islamabad Maulana Abdul Aziz is testing the nerves of the government by occupying the state-owned mosque, asserting his claim to be its prayer leader. Maulana Aziz was removed from the post on the orders of the court in 2004 following a fatwa he issued against the army and the operation against terrorists in Waziristan.

However, he was reinstated after his release from prison in 2009, but he stirred another controversy in 2014 after he openly extended support to the perpetrators of the Army Public School attack in Peshawar by calling it a reactionary move by the terrorists. Lal Masjid is a state-owned mosque and Maulana Abdullah, a father of Maulana Aziz, was its first cleric. After his assassination in the 1990s, Maulana Aziz was appointed the cleric by the Islamabad Capital Territory's (ICT) Auqaf Department.

Maulana Aziz is taking advantage of the situation when the authorities seemed to be busy with other issues, and the slackness of the ICT administration to notify either a prayer leader or a deputy, Maulana Aziz re-entered the mosque two weeks ago, the Dawn reported on Saturday. Currently, the capital administration has laid a siege to the area outside the mosque and Maulana Aziz along with female students is holed up inside.

None of the sides seem to back off from their position and the standoff continues. Possibly to test the reaction of the authorities, the cleric delivered a Friday sermon last week.

Around 100 female students of Jamia Hafsa in G-7 area of Islamabad, broke into the sealed building of the branch the seminary located at H-11 on Thursday night. As a result, officers from the capital administration approached Lal Masjid to meet Maulana Aziz. But talks remained inconclusive as the cleric insisted that a senior authority equivalent to a federal minister should negotiate with him.

"They are all bent upon committing the same mistake again. They are not honoring the verdict of the Supreme Court and reluctant to enforce the supremacy of Sharia in the country," Maulana Aziz told Dawn over the phone from inside the mosque. "They have given us a deadline to vacate Jamia Hafsa in H-11 with the threat to launch an operation again. Food supply has been stopped but we are determined to remain steadfast for the sake of Islam," he said.

As the area has been closed since Thursday night after the authorities warned the cleric to vacate the mosque, citizens were allowed to enter the mosque to offer Friday prayers under strict conditions. Maulana Aziz delivered a fiery sermon on Friday, stopping just short of declaring the state authorities not being the true followers of Islam and even working against the interest of the country.

An official of the capital administration acknowledged that there was no khateeb or naib khateeb at Lal Masjid after Amir Siddique was transferred two months ago. "The problem is that Maulana and his group threaten the cleric notified by the Auqaf Department," the officer said.

He added that the demands of Maulana Aziz cannot be fulfilled as he wants to become the prayer leader of the mosque again. He also wants Rs 250 million along with a large piece of land to establish Jamia Hafsa and the possession of the adjacent old children's library plot, he added.

"First of all, we are hopeful that he will leave the place in two or three days," the official said, adding the authorities could use the status of Jamia Hafsa in G-7 as a bargaining chip if the maulana remained adamant on his move. Almost all the land of Jamia Hafsa where the maulana resides has been built on encroached land after covering a natural watercourse.

Aziz was caught during the 2007 operation when he was trying to escape clad in a woman's full veil (burqa). Several cases were registered against him but he was not convicted and allowed to walk free from imprisonment after some time. He has been living in Islamabad since then.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch

The Pakistani army violated the ceasefire on Saturday by resorting to unprovoked firing of small arms and mortar shelling on forward villages and posts along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, a defence spokesper...

'How coronavirus stays on hospital surfaces decoded'

Researchers have reviewed studies on the persistence of coronaviruses on surfaces in hospitals like door handles, call buttons, bedside tables, and bed frames, and have suggested ways of using disinfectants on these objects. The review rese...

UPDATE 1-U.S. awaits China's approval to send in experts as part of WHO team

U.S. experts on infectious diseases, including government officials, are awaiting approval to enter China to help fight the coronavirus epidemic, having been included on a list proposed by the World Health Organization, a U.S. embassy spoke...

Five Brits test positive for coronavirus in France

Paris, Feb 8 AFP Five British nationals including a child have tested positive for the new coronavirus in France, the health minister said Saturday, adding that they had all been staying at the same ski chalet. France has now detected a tot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020