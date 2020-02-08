Left Menu
People News Roundup: Kobe Bryant memorial planned at Lakers; Princess Beatrice to marry at St James and more

File photo

Kobe Bryant memorial planned at Lakers' home arena: report

Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, killed with eight others in a helicopter crash last month, will be honored at a public memorial service planned for Feb. 24 at the Staples Center, the team's home arena and a scene of many of his greatest basketball triumphs, the Los Angeles Times reported. The newspaper, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the event, said the date for the ceremony was selected in consultation with Bryant's widow, Vanessa, the Lakers organization and the Staples Center.

NTSB says Bryant helicopter engines showed no signs of catastrophic internal failure

The engines of the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter that crashed into a steep hillside killing basketball superstar Kobe Bryant and 8 others near Calabasas, California on Jan. 26 showed no evidence of a "catastrophic internal failure," the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Friday. The NTSB investigative update said, "viewable sections of the engines showed no evidence of an uncontained or catastrophic internal failure."

Lost portrait and unpublished letters of Charles Dickens to go on display

A lost portrait of Charles Dickens and 25 of his unpublished letters will go on display for the first time after a major acquisition from a private collector. The Charles Dickens Museum in London has bought a huge collection of objects belonging to the Victorian novelist, including a delicate chalk and pastel portrait by Samuel Laurence.

UK's Princess Beatrice to marry at St James's Palace in May

Britain's Princess Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, will marry her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at London's St James's Palace on May 29, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday. The ceremony will be a much more private affair than the wedding of her younger sister Eugenie, who married wine merchant Jack Brooksbank amid typical royal pomp and pageantry at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Married British TV presenter Schofield comes out as gay

British television presenter Phillip Schofield on Friday revealed that he was gay as he paid tribute to his wife of nearly 27 years. "I am gay," Schofield, one of broadcaster ITV's biggest stars, said in a post on Instagram. "This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home."

R. Kelly's sexual abuse trial in New York delayed to July

A federal judge on Thursday delayed R. Kelly's racketeering, sexual abuse and bribery trial in Brooklyn, New York to July 7, so it would not conflict with the singer's upcoming trial in a separate Chicago case. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn federal court said the scheduled April 27 trial date in Chicago made the May 18 target to begin the Brooklyn trial "somewhat unrealistic."

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

Death toll in Thai mass shooting rises to 17: emergency services

A Thai soldier killed at least 17 people with over dozen more wounded in a shooting Saturday in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, health authorities said.There were 17 deaths, 14 wounded, said an unnamed official from Bangkoks Era...

Rajasthan aims to check increasing trend of alcohol consumption in its 2020-21 excise policy

The Rajasthan government on Saturday released its Excise and Temperance Policy for 2020-21 financial year with a focus on providing high quality products to consumers and put a check on the increasing trend of alcohol consumption. Releasing...

10-year-old girl killed as school van overturns in UP's Kushinagar

A 10-year-old girl was killed after an overcrowded and speeding van carrying schoolchildren overturned in Uttar Pradeshs Kushinagar district on Saturday, police said. The seven-seater van was carrying 15 other children, who, reports said, e...

New Zealand fined 60 percent of match fee for slow over-rate during 2nd ODI

New Zealand were on Saturday fined 60 per cent of their match-fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second One Day International, here. According to a media release issued by the ICC, match referee Chris Broad imposed th...
