Left Menu
Development News Edition

In China's locked-down coronavirus city, grocery delivery is a lifeline

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 00:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 00:09 IST
In China's locked-down coronavirus city, grocery delivery is a lifeline
At the turn of midnight, grocery stores would open up their order book for the day's deliveries, and he would pounce to place his order before all the delivery slots were taken by other customers. Image Credit: Pixabay

Reluctant to go outside for fear of catching the new coronavirus sweeping the Chinese city of Wuhan, Edward Wang found a lifeline: grocery delivery services provided by local retailers.

But with hundreds of thousands of other people in Wuhan also stuck inside their homes doing the same thing, and retailers struggling to get hold of their staff, the service became overloaded. So for Wang, now in Canada after flying out of Wuhan on an evacuation flight, a daily ritual developed during his days on virtual lockdown in the city.

At the turn of midnight, grocery stores would open up their order book for the day's deliveries, and he would pounce to place his order before all the delivery slots were taken by other customers. "You have to be very quick," he told Reuters by phone.

"Usually, if they release their inventory at midnight, the day before, you basically have to finish by 12:02 or 12:03, so within 2 or 3 minutes, otherwise, all the delivery schedules are booked up." "There are basically no delivery people working right now. Basically for those stores, it is just the store manager driving their own private car around the neighborhood trying to deliver groceries."

Wang grew up in Canada and has family in Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. He was in Wuhan when the coronavirus outbreak hit. Eventually, he left Wuhan on board a U.S.-chartered evacuation flight, and then, with other evacuees, he transferred to another plane that landed on Friday at a Canadian military base in Trenton, Ontario.

He recorded video footage on the plane after it landed, showing a Canadian immigration official, dressed in a face mask and goggles, addressing passengers. The official said that on disembarking, they would go through a sanitary footbath, and would have to hand over their used face masks and be given fresh ones.

"Welcome home," he said to the passengers. The evacuees will now stay in quarantine in the Trenton military base for 14 days.

Wang said once he had been cleared as free of the virus by Canadian medical authorities, he planned to head to Vancouver, where his family has a home. "I have not been in this kind of situation before, where I had to be evacuated from somewhere. You imagine things like this happening in war zones," he said.

He said he had weighed his options before deciding to fly to Canada. In Wuhan, he could limit the chance of infection by avoiding contact with other people. By boarding a plane, he would potentially put himself in contact with people who were infected. On balance, though, he decided to leave because he believed China's healthcare services were struggling to cope.

"On the off chance that we do get sick, I'd rather get sick in Canada," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

UPDATE 1-New cases of coronavirus infections rise in China after 2-day decline

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Assembly polls: 3 minority-dominated seats witness highest voter turnout in Delhi

Three minority-dominated seats of Mustafabad, Matia Mahal and Seelampur recorded the highest voter turnout in the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, polls officials said. According to the data shared by officials, Mustafabad in northeast...

Delhi Police SI shoots woman cop dead, kills self

A 26-year-old sub-inspector SI of the Delhi Police allegedly committed suicide after shooting dead a woman SI, who was also his batchmate, near Rohini East Metro station in the national capital, officials said on Saturday. Preeti Ahlawat 26...

U.S., Afghan forces come under attack in eastern Afghanistan -U.S. official

U.S. and Afghan forces came under attack in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, a U.S. official in Kabul said. Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said a combined U.S. and Afghan force conducting an operation in ...

Celtics, Thunder to put win streaks on line in Oklahoma City

Two of the hottest teams in the NBA will square off Sunday when the Boston Celtics visit the Oklahoma City Thunder. Both are 9-1 in their past 10 games, with the Celtics having won six consecutive games and the Thunder four.And both were am...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020