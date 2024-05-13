Amnesty condemns Egypt's escalating repression of Dissent Amid Economic Crisis

Amnesty International today criticized the Egyptian government for its intensified crackdown on dissent, targeting protesters, striking workers, and social media users amid an ongoing economic crisis. From January to March 2024, the human rights organization documented several instances of arbitrary arrests and detentions across different governorates, as frustrations with rising living costs and government policies spurred public outcry.

Sara Hashash, Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International, expressed deep concern over the Egyptian authorities' harsh response to peaceful expressions of dissent. "The Egyptian government is using repressive tactics to suppress any form of dissent, whether it be through peaceful protests, workers' strikes, or simply citizens expressing their frustrations on social media," Hashash stated. She urged the Egyptian government to respect people's social and economic rights rather than silencing their voices.

The crackdown has been particularly harsh against individuals criticizing the government's handling of the economy on social media. Amnesty International highlighted four cases where individuals were arrested on spurious terrorism-related charges and "publishing false news" after posting their grievances online. These detainees, taken from their homes or workplaces, were subjected to enforced disappearances lasting between two to nine days.

One striking incident involved a man from al-Dakhlia, who was tortured and given electric shocks by National Security Agency (NSA) officers after criticizing President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the rising prices in his social media videos. Despite reporting the abuse, his complaints have gone uninvestigated.

The textile industry has also felt the government's heavy hand. In February, after President al-Sisi announced a new minimum wage, workers at the Ghazl Al Mahla company in al-Gharbiya governorate went on strike demanding better wages and meal allowances. While the strike concluded following a government decree adjusting the wages, Amnesty reported that about 28 workers were summoned and questioned by the NSA, two of whom remain in pretrial detention facing baseless charges.

Furthermore, a peaceful protest in Alexandria's al-Dakhilah governorate was forcefully dispersed by police on March 15. Protesters had gathered to voice their grievances over the escalating cost of living, holding signs that accused President al-Sisi of exacerbating their hunger. An unknown number of demonstrators were detained, with at least one non-commissioned army officer sentenced to eight years in prison by a military court.

Amnesty International's report underscores a troubling trend of governmental suppression in Egypt, where economic discontent has led to increased social unrest. The organization calls for the immediate release of those detained solely for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. The ongoing situation poses a significant challenge to Egypt's international human rights obligations, prompting calls for global attention and intervention.