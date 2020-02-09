Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Turkey reinforces troops in Syria's Idlib, talks with Russia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 00:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 00:42 IST
UPDATE 1-Turkey reinforces troops in Syria's Idlib, talks with Russia
"The situation in Idlib was discussed," Turkey's foreign ministry said after the talks. Image Credit: ANI

Turkey reinforced its military presence in Syria's northwestern Idlib province on Saturday as Turkish and Russian officials held talks about the Syrian government offensive there, which has displaced more than half a million people in two months.

Turkey says the advances by Russian-backed Syrian troops and their allies threaten a fresh humanitarian disaster, driving another wave of potential refugees to its southern border, and has threatened to act if they do not pull back. Witnesses at the border said convoys of Turkish military vehicles had been crossing into Idlib since Friday, delivering supplies before turning back to return with more.

The beefing up of Turkish forces has failed to stem the advance by Syrian government forces, which took control of a strategic town close to the provincial capital and also made gains to the east of Idlib - the last major enclave of opposition to President Bashar al-Assad. In Ankara, officials from Turkey and Russia held three hours of apparently inconclusive talks, agreeing to meet again next week. The two countries support opposing sides in Syria's nearly nine-year civil war but have forged a series of agreements since 2017 aimed at containing the bloodshed.

"The situation in Idlib was discussed," Turkey's foreign ministry said after the talks. "Steps that could be taken to establish peace on the ground as soon as possible and advance the political process were evaluated." The escalation in Idlib has displaced around 600,000 people since the beginning of December, according to the United Nations, and disrupted the fragile cooperation between Russia and Turkey, which already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who backs some of the rebels who once aimed to topple Assad, threatened this week to repel the Russian-backed Syrian forces unless they withdraw from the region by the end of the month. Syrian government forces have pressed their advances, surrounding several Turkish observation posts. On Monday, eight Turkish military personnel were killed in shelling by Syrian government forces.

"Our checkpoints in Idlib continue their duties as usual and are capable of protecting themselves," Turkey's Defence Ministry said, adding they would respond to any new attack "in the harshest manner in accordance with legitimate defense". The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said on Saturday that 430 Turkish military vehicles had crossed into Idlib in the last 24 hours.

Turkish forces were setting up a new post at Al-Mastoumah, on the southern approach to Idlib city, the Observatory said. Syrian state TV broadcast lives on Saturday from the strategic town of Saraqeb, located at the junction of the two main highways in Idlib that Assad seeks full control of, and lies less than 10 miles (15 km) southeast of Idlib city.

It said the army had taken full control over the town. The military media unit of the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah, which supports Assad, said it had also taken control of the Syrian government force had also taken the town of Al-Eis east of Idlib, close to the main north-south highway leading to Aleppo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

In the process of creating supply chain for Assam refinery: Fortum India's Sanjay Aggarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Athletics-Sweden's Duplantis soars 6.17m to break pole vault world record

World silver medallist Mondo Duplantis realised a lifetime dream when he broke the pole vault world record on Saturday by soaring 6.17 metres on his second attempt at a World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting in Torun in Poland.American-born Sw...

Two casualties brought out of Thai mall after shooting - witness

Two casualties were brought out of a Thai shopping mall early on Sunday after security forces stormed in to rescue trapped people and hunt down a soldier on a shooting rampage, a Reuters witness said.They were brought out after repeated bur...

UPDATE 3-U.S., Afghan forces come under fire in eastern Afghanistan -U.S. official

U.S. and Afghan forces came under attack in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, officials said in Kabul as they launched investigations into whether the attackers were Afghan service members or wearing Afghan uniforms, what is known as an insi...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Switzerland, Spain and Russia through to Fed Cup Finals

Canadian teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez caused a huge shock in the Fed Cup qualifiers on Saturday when she beat Swiss world number five Belinda Bencic in Biel but it proved in vain as Switzerland progressed to Aprils finals. Spain, Belgium...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020