Left Menu
Development News Edition

Route cuts intended to make South African Airways sustainable - rescue team

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 14:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 14:22 IST
Route cuts intended to make South African Airways sustainable - rescue team
File photo Image Credit: Flickr / Aero Icarus

Plans to cut some of South African Airways' (SAA) domestic and international routes are aimed at making the airline sustainable and free from government funding after restructuring, experts appointed to try to rescue the company said on Sunday. State-owned SAA entered a form of bankruptcy protection in December and is fighting for its survival. [nL8N28F0D5}

The rescue specialists said on Thursday that SAA would cease flights to Durban, East London, and Port Elizabeth from Feb. 29, as well as cutting some international routes, as part of efforts to conserve cash and make the airline more attractive to potential equity partners. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday his government did not agree with plans to cut some of SAA's domestic routes, plunging rescue efforts for the cash-strapped carrier into uncertainty.

"We recognize the concerns raised, especially around the domestic routes. We will continue to engage with stakeholders, with a commitment to include inputs into the final business rescue plan, which is due to be published by the end of this month," SAA business rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana said in a statement. Under South African company law, the business rescue team is entitled to take decisions that are deemed necessary to turn a distressed company around, independently of government. In theory, it could ignore the government's objections.

SAA is among several South African state entities including power company Eskom that are mired in financial crisis after nearly a decade of mismanagement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Gowda asks regional parties to rally behind Cong to stop BJP

Senior JDS leader and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda has called upon all the regional parties and secular parties to join hands with the Congress and work in tandem to take on the BJP. Noting that mere speeches would not help, he sai...

Nod for NPR in Tamil Nadu will invite people's ire, says DMK

DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday urged the AIADMK government to not allow the National Population Register drive in Tamil Nadu, saying any move to go ahead with it would invite stern opposition from the people. He also renewed DMKs demand...

'Remarkable' reduction in no. of youths joining militancy since Aug 5 last year: Report

The number of youths joining the ranks of militancy in Kashmir has gone down remarkably since the nullification of provisions of Article 370 in August last year, officials have said. According to a report prepared by security agencies, on a...

72 pc prefer 'couple-friendly' hotels for short duration stays: Survey

With internet savvy millennials and Gen Z seeking an end to invasive questions while booking their stay, a survey has revealed that more than 72 per cent respondents prefer couple-friendly hotels for short duration stays. Over 72 per cent r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020