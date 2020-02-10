Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai mall shooting survivors tracked killer via CCTV

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nakhonratchasima
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 05:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 05:10 IST
Thai mall shooting survivors tracked killer via CCTV

Nakhon Ratchasima, Feb 10 (AFP) In a fourth-floor toilet of the Terminal 21 mall, shoppers jammed cubicle doors against the entrance to keep out a Thai soldier on a shooting spree, tracing his movements through fragments of CCTV passed on by friends on the outside. Barricaded in the women's toilet with a few dozen others, Chanathip Somsakul, a 33-year-old music teacher, and his wife pored through social media and made frantic calls to friends and family.

Their daughter Chopin sat watchfully on a ledge, a three-year-old bystander to a mass killing without precedent in Thailand. Nakhon Ratchasima, a mid-size Thai city entwined like much of the northeastern Isaan region by tight family connections and social media networks, quickly began to rally to its own trapped inside.

"A friend who works at the mall was talking to a guy in the CCTV control room... he gave us updates on the location of the gunman," Chanathip told AFP on Sunday. Those details, shared over messaging apps, may have saved the lives of Chanathip, his family and the 20-30 others inside.

But in the swirl of competing information, dread gripped those hidden inside cupboards, storerooms and toilets across the mega-mall. "Everyone was terrified and lost. There was so much information going around, people weren't sure what to believe," Chanathip added.

For hours, a killer stalked the concourses, the glass-fronted windows of the multi-level mall spider-webbed by bullet holes. The gunman -- a soldier apparently angered by a dispute over the sale of a house -- had already slain several people on his way into the shopping centre, the largest in the city and packed on the first day of a long weekend.

Sergeant-Major Jakrapanth Thomma swaggered through the mall, a machine gun slung over his shoulder and wearing a helmet and combat gear, in full view of CCTV cameras. By the end of his spree at least 30 people would be dead -- himself included. Many more are wounded, several critically.

Fear snapped through Chanathip's hideout when someone banged on the toilet door. "I thought it could be the gunman. A lady asked 'who is it?' but there was no answer. She wanted to open the door but we all convinced her not to."

Chanathip had just finished teaching a music lesson and -- like hundreds of others -- was eating in the mall with his family when gunfire erupted. His family took refuge in the women's toilet. Some men pulled the toilet doors off and wedged them against the entrance.

At 9.00 pm on Saturday they received word from police that they could leave, which they did -- in an orderly fashion at first, along with dozens of others. But gunshots rang out as they reached a car park, sparking a wild sprint.

Inside, scores of others remained trapped, cowering in gym toilets, under restaurant tables and in store rooms -- hoovering up information on the whereabouts of the gunman. From inside the stockroom of H&M, Aldrin Baliquing, a Filipino teacher in his 40s, meditated to stay calm.

"I was so scared because the shop where we were trapped was just above the establishment where the gunman held his hostages," he said, referring to unconfirmed reports the rogue soldier had taken human shields. As police began to clear bullet-riddled cars and rust-red blood stains on the street that had dried in the Thai heat, survivors tried to make sense of a night of terror.

"Everything happened so fast," Lapasrada Khumpeepong, 13, told AFP during a Sunday vigil for the dead and injured. She and her mother had been trapped in the bathroom on the ground floor of Terminal 21, cornered there for five hours after they tried to flee from the sound of rapid gunfire.

"Thank you to those who sacrificed themselves to keep others alive," she scrawled on a condolences board at the vigil. "Without you, we would not be here today." (AFP)

HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

UPDATE 2-Deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak surpass deaths from SARS

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Buttigieg edges past Sanders in Iowa's national delegate race -state party

Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg narrowly beat rival Bernie Sanders in Iowa in the race for delegates, according to projected national delegate allocations released by the Iowa Democratic Party on Sunday.Updated results from...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Mickelson hits number two best bunker shot ever, one back at PebblePhil Mickelson has made a career out of a sublime short game, so when he describes a bunker shot as the second best of ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Turkey ready to act after reinforcing Syrias Idlib officialTurkey has sent major reinforcements to Syrias northwestern Idlib region and all options are on the table, a senior official sai...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Isle of Dogs Westminster Kennel Club show opens in New YorkThousands of dogs from 20 countries will compete in this years annual Westminster Kennel Club show in New York, which open...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020