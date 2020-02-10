Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Heavy rains bring both relief and new dangers to bushfire-hit Australia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 07:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 07:55 IST
UPDATE 1-Heavy rains bring both relief and new dangers to bushfire-hit Australia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A four-day downpour across Australia's east coast has brought relief after months of devastating bushfires and years of drought, but also widespread storm damage and forecasts of more wild weather to come.

The weekend drenching represented the biggest sustained run of rainfall in Sydney and surrounding areas for 30 years, dousing some bushfires and replenishing depleted dams across New South Wales, the country's most popular state. Some rural areas received more rain in recent days than they had in the entirety of the past year - a startling and swift turnaround from the bushfires that have killed 33 people and ravaged large parts of the east coast.

"It's amazing what the smell of the rain can do to people's spirits," Ben Shields, the mayor of the inland city of Dubbo, told Reuters on the phone. Like many other rural towns, Dubbo has been beset by duststorms and subjected to water restrictions on the back of a three-year drought.

James Jackson, a sheep and cattle farmer in the drought-hit Guyra district some 500 kilometres (311 miles) north of Sydney, told Reuters the region was starting to turn green again. "This one event won't replenish the whole soil moisture profile, we'll need a couple of these, but this is certainly a good start for those people who got it," said Jackson, who is also the president of industry body NSW Farmers.

"I have two-year-old sheep who are seeing green grass for the first time." Bushfire warning signs were almost swamped by floods in several areas as the weekend rainfall cut power to tens of thousands of homes, caused travel chaos in Sydney and closed scores of schools for the start of the week.

Almost 400 millimetres (7.9 to 15.8 inches) of rain fell in the Sydney area and surrounding areas. The Warragamba Dam, which supplies about four-fifths of Sydney's water, jumped from about 40% to above 60% full in just over a week, the state's water authority said, shoring up water supplies for the city of 5 million. The NSW Rural Fire Service's Sydney headquarters has been reconfigured to respond to floods and storm damage amid the rapid shift in the weather threat.

The NSW State Emergency Service, which responds to flood and storm damage, received more than 2,700 calls for help overnight, with the number of calls since last Wednesday topping 10,000, SES spokesman Andrew Richards said.

MORE RAIN STILL NEEDED

Parts of northern and inland NSW, along with southern Queensland, have been in drought since 2016, severely reducing river and dam levels while also creating the tinder-dry conditions that have fuelled this season's deadly bushfires. The weekend rain has put out one of the state's worst bushfires, Currawon on the south coast, which burned for 74 days, destroying 312 homes and razing nearly 500,000 hectares (1.2 million acres) of land, according to the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS).

There were 33 fires burning as of Monday morning in the state but they were all at the lowest warning level of "advice" and mostly in southeastern areas where the rains were headed. Flood evacuation warnings have been ordered for parts of the Conjola region, authorities said, where deadly fires razed dozens of homes on New Year's Eve. Thunderstorms are forecast for NSW and neighbouring Victoria state in coming days.

Still, BOM forecaster Jane Golding said more rain was needed to end the country's three-year drought. "I know that some farmers ... are feeling pretty optimistic. But what we really need is follow-up rain," she told reporters.

"The rainfall deficiency is so severe that the soil is dry to deep levels, so we really need that follow-up rain."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

Health News Roundup: Chinese cities into ghost towns; Fear can be more harmful than coronavirus and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

China inflation rises as coronavirus disrupts supply chains

Beijing, Feb 10 AFP China consumer prices rose at their highest rate in more than eight years, official data showed Monday, with inflation more than expected on the back of Lunar New Year demand and a deadly virus outbreak. Beijing had alre...

Soccer-Tottenham's Alli apologises for coronavirus video

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has apologised for a video posted on his Snapchat account in which he appeared to mock an Asian man in relation to the coronavirus outbreak. The newly identified coronavirus outbreak in China has kille...

Jets rally past Blackhawks on 4-goal 3rd period

Andrew Copp tallied a goal and an assist -- including the game-winning goal at 1327 of the third period -- to back a 24-save effort from goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and lead the host Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory against the Chicago Black...

UPDATE 1-Obamas' studio lands documentary Oscar for 'American Factory'

American Factory, a Netflix film from Barack and Michelle Obamas nascent production house chronicling what happened to a group of Ohio autoworkers laid off during the 2008 recession, won the Oscar for best documentary feature on Sunday. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020