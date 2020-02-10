Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Sixty more people confirmed with coronavirus on cruise ship in Japan - media

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Yokohama
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 11:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 11:19 IST
UPDATE 1-Sixty more people confirmed with coronavirus on cruise ship in Japan - media
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Testing aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has found 60 more confirmed cases of coronavirus, local media reported on Monday.

That takes the number of coronavirus cases on the ship docked in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, to 130, according to domestic broadcasters TBS and NHK, citing Japanese health ministry sources. The health ministry's communication office had no information on the report when contacted by Reuters. The Diamond Princess was placed on a two-week quarantine on arriving at Yokohama on Feb. 3 after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus.

About 3,700 people are aboard the ship, which usually has a crew of 1,100 and a passenger capacity of 2,670. Passengers have been allowed on decks in shifts to get fresh air and encouraged to regularly take their temperature. The health ministry is separating infection counts on the ship from those discovered within Japan.

The disease has killed 908 people, predominantly in mainland China, and infected more than 40,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

8 victims of Odisha bus accident consigned to flames together

It was a heart-rending scene at Dangalpadu village in Ganjam district as the bodies of eight people were consigned to flames together. They were among the ten persons who were killed after a bus carrying them came in contact with an 11-KV ...

UPDATE 3-Taiwan scrambles armed jets as Chinese air force flies around island

Taiwans air force scrambled armed fighters on Sunday to intercept Chinese jets that flew around the island claimed by Beijing as its own, in a move denounced by Taiwans Defence Ministry as a threat to regional peace and stability.China has ...

Kamal Nath attacks PM Modi, says difference in mincing words and running country

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday said there is difference between hollow talk and running the country accusing the former of talking about nationalism and Pakistan in an attempt to divert the ...

In DNA of RSS and BJP to try and erase reservation: Rahul Gandhi after SC ruling on SC/ST Act.

In DNA of RSS and BJP to try and erase reservation Rahul Gandhi after SC ruling on SCST Act....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020