Tycoon Li Ka-shing gives $13 mln to Chinese city at virus epicenter

The Li Ka-Shing Foundation, a charitable organization founded by the Hong Kong billionaire, has donated HK$100 million ($12.9 million) to the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus that has killed more than 900 people.

($1 = 7.7660 Hong Kong dollars)

