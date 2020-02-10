Left Menu
Development News Edition

Girl's drowning sparks water riot in thirsty S.African township

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 14:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 14:00 IST
Girl's drowning sparks water riot in thirsty S.African township
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Eight-year-old Musa and her older sister Moleboheng trudged down the ravine with buckets and drum bottles to fetch water from a filthy stream because they were thirsty and tired of waiting for trucks meant to deliver emergency water that never showed up.

But Musa never returned, her mother Phindile Mbele recalled, choking back tears. The little girl drowned in the stream, which is thick with sewage, mud, and algae, probably pulled down by a strong underwater current. "We rushed down there. She was still under the water... Two boys from the neighborhood went in and one carried her out," Mbele said. "The house is empty without her. She was such a sweet, quiet child".

Musa's death last month further enflamed the mood among residents of Mandela Park township on the edge of Qwaqwa in South Africa, turning intermittent protests over water shortages into a full-blown, week-long riot. Protesters torched shops, overturned government vehicles and hurled bricks and bottles at riot police who responded with rubber bullets.

South Africans have protested for years over unreliable supplies of water and power, but chronic mismanagement has been compounded by the effects of last year's drought, the worst in a century, which has been linked to climate change. "It rains here all the time but they say there's drought. Then how did that little girl drown because that stream was full?" said Malgas "Skinny" John, 39, who used rocks and burning tires during the January riot to barricade the road leading into Qwaqwa in a face-off with police.

"We have to strike and burn things, only then do we get water," said the unemployed father of two, as he queued with neighbors to fill his container from a water truck. "We'll do it again, we'll keep burning things if we have to," John added.

Officials fear riots like the one seen at Qwaqwa could be a sign of worsening climate-linked instability to come, as dams and water pipes deteriorate further and the urban population continues to mushroom. South Africa's water minister Lindiwe Sisulu has promised 3 billion rands ($203 million) to end the shortages in Qwaqwa. Its municipality owes half a billion rand for water, out of a national unpaid bill of nearly 9 billion rands.

But even Sisulu's own department has a 3.5 billion rand shortfall in maintenance funds, which it says risks a "detrimental impact on the national economy", especially if water supplies to the thirsty power utility Eskom and liquid fuel maker Sasol are disrupted. "We've been drinking this brown, filthy water since 2016," said little Musa's mother Mbele.

"Nothing will change. I know, soon, I will have to go to the same stream where my daughter died to get water.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Downpours to end Australia bushfires within days

Australias months-long bushfires crisis will likely be over within days, officials said Monday as heavy rainfall extinguished several massive blazes and was forecast to douse dozens more as downpours swept south. Days of torrential rains ha...

Asian markets fall on coronavirus impact woes

Hong Kong, Feb 10 AFP Markets across the Asia-Pacific were in the red on Monday with investors worried about the impact of the China coronavirus outbreak on the global economy. The virus has killed more than 900 people, infected 40,000 acro...

Storm Ciara lashes Europe, disrupts travel

Hundreds of flights and train services were canceled across northwest Europe on Monday as Storm Ciara swept in packing powerful winds after lashing Britain and Ireland, where tens of thousands of homes were left without power. Swathes of no...

BJP weakening equal rights given to Dalits, tribals by Constitution: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the BJP over the Supreme Courts decision on the issue of reservation in appointments and promotions, alleging that the ruling party was weakening the equal rights given to Dalits and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020