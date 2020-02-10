London calls new coronavirus 'serious and imminent threat'
The British government on Monday warned the outbreak of novel coronavirus was a "serious and imminent threat" and announced new measures to protect the public.
"The incidence of transmission of novel Coronavirus constitutes a serious and imminent threat to public health," the health ministry said in a statement.
