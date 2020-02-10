Mongolia suspends coal exports to China on coronavirus fears

Mongolia will suspend deliveries of coal across its southern border into China until March 2 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the country's National Emergency Commission said on Monday.

Exports via the border points of Gashuunsukhait, Shiveekhuren, Bichigt and Bulgan will all be stopped, the commission said. The body is also recommending that Mongolia's Tsagaan Sar new year celebrations be suspended, it said.

Mongolia has already stopped any foreign national from entering the country via China. The country has not yet reported any cases of infection.

