Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Hundreds of Chinese firms seek billions in loans amid coronavirus outbreak - sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 16:50 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Hundreds of Chinese firms seek billions in loans amid coronavirus outbreak - sources
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

More than 300 Chinese firms including Meituan Dianping, China's largest food delivery company, and smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp are seeking bank loans totaling at least 57.4 billion yuan ($8.2 billion) to soften the impact of the coronavirus, two banking sources said. The firms, including China's dominant ride-hailing service provider, Didi Chuxing Technology Co, Megvii Technology Inc, and Qihoo 360 Technology Co, were either involved in the control of the epidemic or had been hardest hit, the sources told Reuters on Monday.

China is struggling to contain the epidemic, which has killed more than 900 people, the vast majority on the mainland, and infected more than 40,000. Authorities have cordoned off cities, suspended transport links and shuttered facilities where crowds gather, hammering economic growth which one senior economist said may slow to 5% or less in the first quarter.

Extended factory closures will slow manufacturing and weigh on global supply chains. The companies seeking loans in the Chinese capital are likely to get fast-track approvals and preferential rates said the sources, who received copies of two lists of company names sent to banks in Beijing by the city government's finance bureau.

There are no official data so far showing the total loans Chinese companies are seeking nationwide to weather the outbreak. The two lists also contained the size of loans sought by the firms, which include pharmaceutical firms and restaurants. The bureau had earlier said firms seeking financial support could ask for its help.

"Banks will have the final say on lending decisions," one of the sources said. "The interest rates are likely to be on par with those offered to banks' top clients." Xiaomi, the world's fourth-biggest smartphone maker, is seeking 5 billion yuan ($716.24 million) in loans to produce and sell medical equipment including masks and thermometers, according to the lists.

Meituan Dianping is seeking 4 billion yuan ($572.99 million), partly to help finance free food and delivery to medical staff in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak in central Hubei province. Privately held Didi Chuxing, "severely impacted by the virus outbreak", is seeking 50 million yuan ($7.16 million).

FACIAL RECOGNITION According to exchange disclosures, Xiaomi's revenue growth for the quarter ended September slowed, but gross profit for the quarter surged 25.2% to 8.2 billion yuan on-year. Meituan Dianping has been profitable for the past two quarters since being listed in Hong Kong in the summer of 2018.

Beijing-based internet security company Qihoo 360 is seeking 1 billion yuan ($143.25 million) to buy medical-related products and finance work on apps to track and contain the virus. Facial recognition startup Megvii applied for 100 million yuan ($14.32 million) to develop new technology including means to improve the accuracy of identifying individuals with masks in crowds.

Beijing-based Megvii has sought to raise funds via an initial public offering in Hong Kong but faces headwinds from a U.S. trade blacklist over its alleged involvement in human rights violations related to Beijing's clampdown on Uighurs in China's Xinjiang region. The company said at the time it "strongly objected" to the U.S. move. Meituan Dianping, Didi, Xiaomi, and Megvii declined to comment, while Qihoo 360 did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The financial bureau of the Beijing city government did not respond to an emailed request for comment. To help combat the impact of the virus, China's central bank has injected cash into the banking system to shore up market confidence. The banking and insurance watchdog has also urged lenders to lower interest rates.

The local bureaus of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the top economic planner, and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) are also compiling lists of affected companies and offering them support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

India- UK exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 to be conducted from 13 Feb

The fifth edition of Joint Military Exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 between India and the United Kingdom will be conducted at Salisbury Plains, the United Kingdom from 13 to 26 February 2020. The exercise will comprise 120 soldiers each from th...

MSME restructuring extension signify RBI's shift in stance on asset quality, transparency: Fitch

The RBI extending the MSME loan restructuring scheme and allowing relaxation in asset classification for certain real-estate projects signify a gradual shift away from the regulators earlier effort to enhance quality and transparency of ass...

Nikam named special public prosecutor in Hinganghat case

The Maharashtra government on Monday appointed renowned lawyer Ujjal Nikam as special public prosecutor SPP in the Hinganghat case in Wardha district where a 25-year-old woman lecturer was burned to death by her stalker. Making the announc...

UPDATE 3-Volatile Turkish lira slips again after attempt to quell selloff

Turkeys lira slipped in volatile trade on Monday after new government limits on banks foreign-exchange helped the currency briefly erase Fridays sharp losses before selling resumed. Investors and traders said the whip-saw trading - after we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020