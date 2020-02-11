Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN warns of 'major shock' as Africa locust outbreak spreads

  • PTI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 02:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 02:32 IST
UN warns of 'major shock' as Africa locust outbreak spreads

Johannesburg, Feb 11 (AP) Uganda scrambled to respond to the arrival of the biggest locust outbreak that parts of East Africa have seen in decades, while the United Nations warned on Monday that "we simply cannot afford another major shock" to an already vulnerable region. An emergency government meeting hours after the locusts were spotted inside Uganda on Sunday decided to deploy military forces to help with ground-based pesticide spraying, while two planes for aerial spraying will arrive as soon as possible, a statement said.

Aerial spraying is considered the only effective control. The swarms of billions of locusts have been destroying crops in Kenya, which hasn't seen such an outbreak in 70 years, as well as Somalia and Ethiopia, which haven't seen this in a quarter-century. The insects have exploited favourable wet conditions after unusually heavy rains, and experts say climate change is expected to bring more of the same.

UN officials warn that immediate action is needed before more rainfall in the weeks ahead brings fresh vegetation to feed new generations of locusts. If left unchecked, their numbers could grow up to 500 times before drier weather arrives, they say. "There is the risk of a catastrophe," UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock told a briefing in New York on Monday, warning that a region where 12 million people already face severe food insecurity can't afford another jolt.

Without enough aerial spraying to stop the swarms, the locust outbreak could turn into a plague, “and when you have a plague, it takes years to control," Dominique Burgeon, emergency and resilience director with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, told The Associated Press last week. The outbreak also is moving toward South Sudan, where another several million people face hunger as the country struggles to emerge from civil war.

The UN has asked for USD 76 million in immediate aid. So far just under USD 20 million is in hand, officials said. The United States said on Monday it has released USD 800,000 and the European Union has released 1 million euros.

"The response today is not gonna work, unless there's a big scale-up,” Lowcock said. The locusts are eating the vegetation that supports vibrant herder communities in the region, and Kenyan Ambassador Lazarus Amayo warned of the "inherent risk of communal conflict over pastures."

The outbreak is so severe it might even disrupt the planting of crops in the coming weeks, he said, adding that the locusts "do wanton damage." (AP) HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Oscars TV audience hits record low in 'driverless' ceremony

The U.S. television audience for the 2020 Oscars fell to an all-time low for a ceremony that brought big wins for South Korean satire Parasite but was criticized by reviewers as long and haphazard. Viewership for Sundays show, broadcast on ...

WRAPUP 16-Labs ramp up coronavirus testing as cases outside of China climb

The World Health Organization WHO said on Monday the spread of coronavirus cases among people who have not been to China could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire and the human race must not let the epidemic get out of control.There are...

Report: Scan as 'positive as possible' on Tagovailoa's hip

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoas recovery from hip surgery is going as positive as possible, according to a report from NFL Networks Ian Rapoport on Monday. Tagovailoa recently had a CT scan, which came almost three months after h...

FOCUS-Countries rush to build diagnostic capacity as coronavirus spreads

A week ago, only two laboratories in Africa could diagnose the novel coronavirus that originated in China and is rapidly spreading around the world. As of Sunday, the World Health Organization WHO expected every nation in Africa to be able ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020