Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Jews celebrate recognition of age-old 'Malida' tradition

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 04:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 04:52 IST
Indian Jews celebrate recognition of age-old 'Malida' tradition

Hundreds of Indian Jews of the Bene Israel community, hailing from the Maharashtra region, descended to Jerusalem on Monday evening from all over Israel to celebrate the recognition of their 'Malida' ceremony as an official national holiday of the Hebrew Calendar. Overwhelmed by the recognition, which was achieved by the efforts of some of the youngsters of the community who call themselves 'HaDor HaChadash' (The New Generation), the Bene Israel community celebrated 'Malida' at 70 locations across the world, including India, United States and Israel.

The Bene Israel community has been performing the 'Malida' ceremony on most of their festive occasions, and especially on the Jewish festival of Tu B'Shvat, also called as the new year of the trees. Tradition says that the community's forefathers arrived in India in 175 BCE (Before the Current Era), exactly on Tu B'Shvat. Their ship, sadly, is said to have sunk off the coast of India, but seven men and as many women were saved from the catastrophe.

After they were saved, Prophet Elijah is said to have appeared to them and promised that their offspring would once again settle in the Land of Israel, and until then they would be integrated into the Indian subcontinent. In commemoration of the event, the Bene Israel community celebrates the 'Malida' ceremony on every Tu B'Shvat.

"It is a great achievement and a wonderful feeling to be acknowledged. The community has gone through several upheavals in Israel in its efforts to integrate with other Jewish communities. But this is a moment to forget everything and celebrate", Eliaz Dendeker, a young member of the community told PTI. Eliaz has written several books on the community's struggles and its traditions.

The community members who gathered in Jerusalem were particularly appreciative of the efforts of Golan Cherikar Shrikar and Shimrit Levi of 'The New Generation' movement who began a campaign to incorporate this holiday into the Jewish calendar in cooperation with The Hebrew Calendar Project several years ago. "I express my appreciation to the new generation of Jews in Israel for their efforts in instituting this important day in the official calendar of Israel and for creating awareness about Malida in Israeli schools," India's Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla, told the community members during the celebrations.

Cheli Tabibi Barakat, founder and director of the Hebrew Calendar Project, told the Indians gathered in Jerusalem that "it is a matter of pride that the Bene Israel community has preserved this tradition for 2000 years". "All of us have a lot to learn about family and community values from your community given the way you have maintained and preserved your customs generation after generation," Barakat stressed.

At the core of Malida is a dish and a ceremony surrounding the food. The dish of sweetened, moistened, parched (dried) and flattened rice is prayed over and offered to God. The dish is served and celebrated during all happy occasions in the community like weddings, Moshe, an elderly member of the community explained.

The sweetened and flattened rice, mixed with coconut flakes, flavoured and scented with cardamom, and garnished with almonds and pistachios, is served as a heaping mound on a large thali and adorned with five fruits. Traditionally, the fruits used are banana, orange, apple, date, and pear, although they can be replaced by other seasonal fruits. The thali is then decorated with roses or rose petals, and, depending on the lifecycle event that is being celebrated and the day of the week, it might be decorated with cloves (besamim, or aromatic spices) and served at the ceremony.

Group discussions were also held during the occasion which focussed on research linked to the Malida holiday, its connection to Tu B'Shvat, the Prophet Elijah, songs, hymns, and stories of the Children of Israel in India and more. Well-known Israeli singer of Indian origin, Liora Itzhak, sang a Marathi song dedicated to Eliyahu HaNevi.

'HaDor HaChadash', in cooperation with the Bible Lands Museum Jerusalem, the Embassy of India in Israel, the Indian Jewish Heritage Center (IJHC), Yeshiva Mizrachit, and the Hebrew Calendar Project, took the lead in organising the event. PTI HM HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. seeks prison term of 7-9 years for Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone

Prosecutors asked a federal judge on Monday to sentence U.S. President Donald Trumps longtime adviser Roger Stone to between seven and nine years in prison, saying such a term would accurately reflect the seriousness of his crimes and promo...

EU aviation agency says monitoring coronavirus, no current need for directive

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency EASA issued a safety information bulletin on Monday saying It was closely monitoring developments related to the coronavirus outbreak in China but the concern does currently warrant an operational d...

Bulls, Wizards to face off, jockeying for playoff position

The Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls remain in pursuit of the eighth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot entering Tuesdays game at Capital One Arena, but reaching postseason position likely will require the ability to conquer a st...

Over 100 US troops suffered brain injury in Iran attack: Pentagon

More than 100 US troops sustained mild traumatic brain injury, far more than originally announced when Iran launched missiles at their base in Iraq last month, the Department of Defense said. As of today, 109 US service members have been di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020