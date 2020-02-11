Suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan's Kabul, casualties feared

A suicide blast hit Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Tuesday, security officials said, adding that casualties were feared.

The blast took place at the entrance gate of a government-run defense university, the Marshal Fahim Military Academy, said sources who sought anonymity.

No militant group has claimed immediate responsibility.

