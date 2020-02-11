Government forces seize key highway in NW Syria: monitor

Beirut, Feb 11 (AFP) Syrian government and allied forces on Tuesday wrested the last segment of a key highway from rebels in the northwest of the country, a war monitor said.

The reconquest came on the back of a months-old offensive against the rebel enclave of Idlib and marked the first time since 2012 that the government controlled the entire M5 highway, which connects Damascus, Hama, Homs and Aleppo. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.