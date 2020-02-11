Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK seeks 'durable' EU financial services relationship

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 15:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 15:06 IST
UK seeks 'durable' EU financial services relationship

London, Feb 11 (AFP) British finance minister Sajid Javid vowed Tuesday to build a "durable relationship" for financial services in a post-Brexit trade deal, under plans he will outline in the coming months. Javid's powerful Treasury department "will come forward with a white paper in the spring on the future of the UK financial sector", Javid said in London's free City AM daily business newspaper.

"From next year, we will have the freedom to make our own rules outside the constraints of the Single Market and customs union," he wrote. "And ... we want a future relationship with the EU where we work together in pursuit of common interests." He added: "We will no longer be rule-takers, but we remain committed to the highest international standards of financial regulation and to shaping global rule-making.

"We may choose to do things in the same way as the EU if it works for the UK. But there will be differences, not least because as a global financial centre the UK needs to keep pace with and drive international standards." Britain left the European Union on January 31 after nearly half a century of membership -- and the post-Brexit transition period ends on December 31.

The remarks on London's influential finance industry come one week after Catherine McGuinness, policy chair of the City of London Corporation, declared she was hopeful that a financial services deal can be reached with Brussels by the end of 2020. Javid repeated London's desire to achieve "equivalence", whereby its rules for firms are considered sufficiently compatible in order to maintain access to the EU market.

"We will pursue fulfilling the joint commitment that the UK and EU have already made to conclude a full range of equivalence assessments by June 2020," he wrote. "As we leave the EU with the same rules, achieving equivalence on day one should not be complicated.

"Of course, each side will only grant equivalence if it believes the other's regulations are compatible. "But compatible does not mean identical, and both the UK and the EU have at different times recognised the importance of focusing on regulatory outcomes." Until now, London's Brexit focus has largely been on trade -- and the plight of Britain's symbolic fishing sector.

"If the EU, like us, wants a durable relationship, we should also include measures to directly address the long-term needs of industry for a reliable equivalence process," added Javid on Tuesday. "This would provide the certainty on which internationally mobile businesses can depend." (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly out of race, Delhi need miracle to qualify for Ranji quarters

All but out of the quarterfinal race, Delhi will need several results to go their way and a big win over fellow laggards Rajasthan in their final Ranji Trophy group match starting here on Wednesday to remain in the hunt for a knockout berth...

Islamic State's South Asia branch poses security threat to nations neighbouring Afghanistan:UN report

The dreaded Islamic States South Asia branch remains active, ambitious and threatening, and has established contacts with other terror groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and has the potential to exacerbate the security threat to countri...

Improve warning system to protect heritage sites from natural

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday called upon BIMSTEC countries to improve their early warning dissemination system and capacity building for protection of cultural heritage sites from natural disasters. The heritage sites mu...

India Inc's foreign investment jumps 40% to USD 2.10 bn in January

Investments by Indian firms in foreign countries in January 2020 rose by nearly 40 percent to USD 2.10 billion on a yearly basis, according to data by the Reserve Bank. Indian companies had invested USD 1.47 billion in their overseas ventur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020